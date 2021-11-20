Olle Eriksson Ek Stifles San Jose in Gulls' Victory

The San Diego Gulls earned back-to-back wins and consecutive road victories for the first time this season by defeating the San Jose Barracuda 2-1 today at SAP Center. The Gulls have earned standings points in four of their last five games (3-1-1-0) and seven of their last nine contests (5-3-1-0).

Nikolas Brouillard recorded his second consecutive multi-point game (1-1=2) and third multi-point effort of the season to extend his assist and point streaks into a third game (1-4=5), tying career highs. Brouillard has nine points over his last seven games (2-7=9) and now ranks second on the club in assists (7) and points (9) while leading the Gulls with a +7 rating.

Olle Eriksson Ek stopped 22-of-23 shots for his second victory of the season and improves to a 4-0-0 career record against San Jose. Eriksson Ek has backstopped San Diego to standings points in each of his last three starts (2-0-1) while posting a 1.61 goals-against average with a .944 save percentage.

Jacob Larsson registered an assist for a third straight game (0-3=3), drawing him into a tie for third on the club in assists (5).

Greg Printz scored his first goal of the season at 12:14 of the first period while Benoit-Olivier Groulx earned an assist to mark their first points of the campaign.

The San Diego Gulls will return home to host the San Jose Barracuda for a pair of games at Pechanga Arena San Diego on Wednesday, Nov. 24 (7 p.m.) and Friday, Nov. 26 (5 p.m.).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Assistant Coach Max Talbot

On the team's ability to hold third period leads this weekend:

We've talked about it, obviously. I think last night we were able to close out the game with maturity, so tonight was the same challenge. You know, we got in the third and I think that we kinda did the same thing. You know we played the right way, we placed the puck behind the net and we want to play in the O-zone, right? But I think our details were starting to catch up and we're doing good things out there.

On the team's growth:

It's growing. You know, we're growing slowly. We still want to improve on a couple of things, but this weekend I think it's taken steps in the right direction.

On Olle Eriksson Ek:

Yeah, it's key for us. I think these two goalies last year they took big strides. I mean they were great for this team and this year again. They're a big part of our success. And last night (Dostal) was great. Tonight, Olle made some timely saves and it's very important for our team right now. I think it gives guys confidence and it's great to see them play that way.

On setting the tone in the first period:

It's very important. I thought we had a couple of chances in the first (where) we could have even been up one or two more goals. We hit a post with Buddy Robinson. So, we came out of the gate and I like that we're growing as a team. We're taking confidence and this weekend in general we talked about starts. Our starts were going to be very important and both games we had good starts and were able to close out games. Like I said, we're taking steps in the right direction, it's maturity and this weekend was good.

On coaching tight games:

It's fun, it's fun. You're living emotions and it's great. The three coaches, we played hockey, so we know what the guys are going through. And we want them to keep on growing in that direction and it's important. And it's about details and sometimes you know you're going to miss a stick on puck. As easy and as stupid as it is, it's going to save a goal. You're gonna have it, you're gonna save a goal. You're gonna miss it, it's going to be in the back of the net. So it's not a playoff game, but these points right now are very important. It's gonna get to that. It's gonna get to playoffs. So we're building habits and details in our game. And when you're trying to get a good recipe out there and guys are starting to buy in and doing those little details, well you can feel good about it for these two days. Have a good day off tomorrow and get back to work for our next big week.

