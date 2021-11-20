Comets Win 13 Straight Games, Defeat Amerks 5-3

Utica, NY - The Comets continued their historic win streak as they defeated their division rival, the Rochester Americans for the third time this season.

In the first period, the Comets jumped out to an early lead thanks to a goal by Nolan Foote just twenty-five seconds into the game. Ryan Schmelzer won the faceoff onto the tape of Foote who scored his second goal of the weekend. The Rochester Americans had their fair share of chances throughout the remainder of the period, forcing Comets' goaltender Akira Schmid to make some big saves to keep the Americans off the board. Late in the period, the Comets took a 2-0 lead thanks to a power play goal by Marian Studenic. Reilly Walsh sent a point shot on net and Studenic was able to find the rebound and put it in with 3:32 left on the clock.

The Comets came out to another fast start in the second period, scoring a power play goal just one minute and fifty seconds into the frame. The play began with another faceoff win by Schmelzer, this time onto the stick of Robbie Russo who then found Chase DeLeo who put a shot over the glove of the Rochester goalie. Minutes later, Frederik Gauthier made a crafty breakout pass to Graeme Clarke, who sped up the wing and scored to give the Comets a four-goal lead. The Comets' offense didn't stop there when Chase DeLeo picked up his second point of the game with an assist on Brian Flynn's goal that made it 5-0 Comets at the 5:50 mark. The Americans answered back scoring two goals in the final four minutes of the period. It was Brendan who got on the board first for the Americans, scoring with 3:54 left in the period. Two minutes later, former Utica Comet Josh Teves scored to make it a 5-2 game.

Both teams came out hard in the third period, and this time it was Rochester with the first goal of the frame. Peyton Krebs scored a 5-on-3 goal off a pass from Jack Quinn to cut the Comets lead to two. It was an intense and emotional finish to the period, as Rochester continued to produce offensive chances. Comets' goaltender Akira Schmid stayed strong in net, and the Utica Comets extended their unbeaten streak to thirteen games.

The Comets will be in action again against the Rochester Americans on Wednesday night at the Adirondack Bank Center at 7PM. Tickets are available at Uticacomets.com/tickets.

