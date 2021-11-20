Comets Win 13 Straight Games, Defeat Amerks 5-3
November 20, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY - The Comets continued their historic win streak as they defeated their division rival, the Rochester Americans for the third time this season.
In the first period, the Comets jumped out to an early lead thanks to a goal by Nolan Foote just twenty-five seconds into the game. Ryan Schmelzer won the faceoff onto the tape of Foote who scored his second goal of the weekend. The Rochester Americans had their fair share of chances throughout the remainder of the period, forcing Comets' goaltender Akira Schmid to make some big saves to keep the Americans off the board. Late in the period, the Comets took a 2-0 lead thanks to a power play goal by Marian Studenic. Reilly Walsh sent a point shot on net and Studenic was able to find the rebound and put it in with 3:32 left on the clock.
The Comets came out to another fast start in the second period, scoring a power play goal just one minute and fifty seconds into the frame. The play began with another faceoff win by Schmelzer, this time onto the stick of Robbie Russo who then found Chase DeLeo who put a shot over the glove of the Rochester goalie. Minutes later, Frederik Gauthier made a crafty breakout pass to Graeme Clarke, who sped up the wing and scored to give the Comets a four-goal lead. The Comets' offense didn't stop there when Chase DeLeo picked up his second point of the game with an assist on Brian Flynn's goal that made it 5-0 Comets at the 5:50 mark. The Americans answered back scoring two goals in the final four minutes of the period. It was Brendan who got on the board first for the Americans, scoring with 3:54 left in the period. Two minutes later, former Utica Comet Josh Teves scored to make it a 5-2 game.
Both teams came out hard in the third period, and this time it was Rochester with the first goal of the frame. Peyton Krebs scored a 5-on-3 goal off a pass from Jack Quinn to cut the Comets lead to two. It was an intense and emotional finish to the period, as Rochester continued to produce offensive chances. Comets' goaltender Akira Schmid stayed strong in net, and the Utica Comets extended their unbeaten streak to thirteen games.
The Comets will be in action again against the Rochester Americans on Wednesday night at the Adirondack Bank Center at 7PM. Tickets are available at Uticacomets.com/tickets.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 20, 2021
- Wolf Pack Down Bears 7-3 in Hartford - Hershey Bears
- Amerks Comeback Falls Short in Utica - Rochester Americans
- Islanders Dropped by Thunderbirds - Bridgeport Islanders
- Comets Win 13 Straight Games, Defeat Amerks 5-3 - Utica Comets
- Providence Bruins Make Push in Third Period, Fall to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, 3-1 - Providence Bruins
- Lindgren & T-Birds Defense Shine, Downing Islanders - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Olle Eriksson Ek Stifles San Jose in Gulls' Victory - San Diego Gulls
- Barracuda Edged by Gulls 2-1 - San Jose Barracuda
- Frost and Ratcliffe Score in Ontario Homecoming - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Brett Leason Re-Assigned to Bears - Hershey Bears
- Iowa Wild Name Press Box in Memory of Late General Manager, Tom Kurvers - Iowa Wild
- Clurman Reassigned to ECHL's Utah Grizzlies - Colorado Eagles
- Marlies Welcome Lehigh Valley for First Half of Back-To-Back - Toronto Marlies
- Roadrunners, Fans, Community Partners to Provide Thanksgiving for Local Families - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wolf Pack Conclude Weekend with First Clash with Bears - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Islanders Face Thunderbirds in Two-Game Weekend Set - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game Preview: Bears at Wolf Pack, 7:30 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs Rematch with Wolves and Close Three-Game Mini Series Tonight in Rosemont - Rockford IceHogs
- Penguins Preview: November 20, 2021 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Gulls Hold off San Jose - San Diego Gulls
- Barracuda Comeback Falls Short in 4-3 Loss to Gulls - San Jose Barracuda
- Wild Blank Roadrunners 5-0 as Kyle Rau Has Milestone Performance - Iowa Wild
- Roadrunners Fall To Iowa Wild 5-0 In First Matchup In Nearly Two Years - Tucson Roadrunners
- Reichel Lefts Moose with Last-Minute Goal - Manitoba Moose
- Elson's Overtime Winner Pushes Griffins Past Stars - Grand Rapids Griffins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.