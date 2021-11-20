Roadrunners, Fans, Community Partners to Provide Thanksgiving for Local Families
November 20, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners, owned and operated by the Arizona Coyotes, are teaming with: their fans, Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson and community partners including: Jr. Roadrunners, iHeartMedia, Eegee's and Costco to provide items to deliver Thanksgiving Dinner to families in Tucson.
All families will receive items to prepare Thanksgiving Dinners, tickets to the Roadrunners game on Friday, November 26 and Roadrunners Kachina hats.
The Roadrunners and mascot Dusty will be present Tuesday, November 23 from 4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. as families stop by the Boys and Girls Clubs at 3155 E Grant Rd to collect their meals, tickets and hats.
Roadrunners Happy Hour with "Voice of the Roadrunners" Adrian Denny and Brett Fera will also broadcast live on Fox Sports 1450 AM and iHeartRadio Tuesday at 5 p.m. from the event with Head Coach Jay Varady also scheduled to make a special appearance.
Roadrunners fans can still donate $100 towards the team's holiday meal efforts will receive a Kachina puck signed by goaltender Ivan Prosvetov and be recognized at the game on Friday, November 26. Fans can get involved.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 20, 2021
- Marlies Welcome Lehigh Valley for First Half of Back-To-Back - Toronto Marlies
- Roadrunners, Fans, Community Partners to Provide Thanksgiving for Local Families - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wolf Pack Conclude Weekend with First Clash with Bears - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Islanders Face Thunderbirds in Two-Game Weekend Set - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game Preview: Bears at Wolf Pack, 7:30 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs Rematch with Wolves and Close Three-Game Mini Series Tonight in Rosemont - Rockford IceHogs
- Penguins Preview: November 20, 2021 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Gulls Hold off San Jose - San Diego Gulls
- Barracuda Comeback Falls Short in 4-3 Loss to Gulls - San Jose Barracuda
- Wild Blank Roadrunners 5-0 as Kyle Rau Has Milestone Performance - Iowa Wild
- Roadrunners Fall To Iowa Wild 5-0 In First Matchup In Nearly Two Years - Tucson Roadrunners
- Reichel Lefts Moose with Last-Minute Goal - Manitoba Moose
- Elson's Overtime Winner Pushes Griffins Past Stars - Grand Rapids Griffins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tucson Roadrunners Stories
- Roadrunners, Fans, Community Partners to Provide Thanksgiving for Local Families
- Roadrunners Fall To Iowa Wild 5-0 In First Matchup In Nearly Two Years
- Game #11: Tucson at Iowa
- Coyotes Assign Mccartney to Tucson Roadrunners
- Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: off to Iowa