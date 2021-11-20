Roadrunners, Fans, Community Partners to Provide Thanksgiving for Local Families

Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners, owned and operated by the Arizona Coyotes, are teaming with: their fans, Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson and community partners including: Jr. Roadrunners, iHeartMedia, Eegee's and Costco to provide items to deliver Thanksgiving Dinner to families in Tucson.

All families will receive items to prepare Thanksgiving Dinners, tickets to the Roadrunners game on Friday, November 26 and Roadrunners Kachina hats.

The Roadrunners and mascot Dusty will be present Tuesday, November 23 from 4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. as families stop by the Boys and Girls Clubs at 3155 E Grant Rd to collect their meals, tickets and hats.

Roadrunners Happy Hour with "Voice of the Roadrunners" Adrian Denny and Brett Fera will also broadcast live on Fox Sports 1450 AM and iHeartRadio Tuesday at 5 p.m. from the event with Head Coach Jay Varady also scheduled to make a special appearance.

Roadrunners fans can still donate $100 towards the team's holiday meal efforts will receive a Kachina puck signed by goaltender Ivan Prosvetov and be recognized at the game on Friday, November 26. Fans can get involved.

