Gulls Hold off San Jose

The San Diego Gulls defeated the San Jose Barracuda 4-3 tonight at SAP Center. The Gulls have earned points in four of their last six games (3-2-1-0) and six of their last eight contests (4-3-1-0).

Jacob Perreault extended his career high point streak to eight games (6-7=13) with his second consecutive multi-point effort (1-1=2). Perreault's point streak ranks as the fourth-longest current streak in the AHL and tied for the fifth-longest this season. Perreault's current streak marks the longest by a Gull under the age of 20 (19 years, 223 days). Perreault ranks tied for sixth among AHL leaders in goals and points (7-8=15), while pacing San Diego in goals, assists and points.

Nikolas Brouillard earned a pair of assists to give him seven points in his last six games (1-6=7) and recorded a career high +4 rating. Brouillard is tied for second on the team in scoring (1-6=7), while his six assists and +4 rating leads all Gulls blueliners.

Bryce Kindopp scored his first goal and game-winning goal of the campaign at 17:29 of the second period, drawing him into a tie for fifth on the club in scoring (1-5=6).

Brogan Rafferty netted his second goal of the season and now leads Gulls defensemen in goal scoring while ranking second in points (2-3=5).

Vinni Lettieri scored his fifth goal of the season and ranks second on the Gulls in goals and tied for fifth in scoring (5-1=6).

Jacob Larsson, Alex Limoges, Danny O'Regan and Buddy Robinson each earned assists. Larsson and O'Regan have recorded assists in back-to-back contests.

Lukas Dostal made a season high 29 saves for his second victory of the season.

The San Diego Gulls will face-off against the San Jose Barracuda for a matinee rematch tomorrow at SAP Center (1:15 p.m.).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Alex Limoges

On how it felt to return to the lineup:

It felt good to be back with the guys. It's been, it felt like for me, forever, but I don't know how long it actually was. It's just nice to be back playing in games and helping the team win.

On how it felt to be on a line with Groulx and Kindopp:

It was a lot of fun, a lot of fun. It's been a while, obviously, and we hope all the success in the world to Bo. So, it's fun we could steal him for a weekend, but it was light out there. It was fun in the locker room. I think we just work well with each other and that's kind of what we were trying to do. Just have fun out there, really.

On the team's play during the third period tonight compared to the last game:

I think we had a really clear game plan into the third and goals that we wanted to achieve and so, guys bought in and we did it pretty well. Obviously, there's things we can fix, chances we can limit, pucks we can get in deep, but I think we did a good job holding the lead and playing the game.

On what they need to do in tomorrow's rematch:

That's a thing and right now, I kind of figured about this game and started focusing and getting ready for tomorrow is a quick start. I think that's a big thing that we've been trying to touch on here and today, we got it going up 3-0. Quick start is going to be huge for us and then keep playing like how we did in the third period today.

Head Coach Joel Bouchard

On the team's third period:

Well, we grow. I think we talked about it. Hockey's how you react about it. It could be the worst thing that happened to you when you lose a game, or you can reflect and say, "what can we do better?" So, we were back in the same situation today. With a young group, again, they're just getting together and new coaching staff, it wasn't perfect in the third, but I agree with you it was the attitude that I like. It's like "okay, let's do it this time." You know? It was the same message. The result was different because they guys were actually not giving anything to give position as best as we could.

On the Groulx-Limoges-Kindopp line:

That was fun for them to be back together. I think they have good chemistry. Bo's (Benoit-Olivier Groulx) bringing us a good dimension. Obviously, he's a good player and good for him to play all those minutes and get back with us for this weekend and gives us another option at center. So that was good. At the end of the day, I think it was a collective effort at times. And at times we gotta still strive to be better, obviously. But I think everybody was happy to have those three guys together.

On Nikolas Brouillard:

He's been everything you ask for a player as a coach. Solid every time we put him on the ice. He buys in. He understands what's going on. You gotta be proud of him.

On the gameplan for tomorrow's rematch with San Jose:

Everything we need is to be better every day on every little thing we talk about. Yeah, we were better on some stuff, which is good. And then we gotta push to be better all the time. I'm already thinking about tomorrow about little things that I want to show and talk to the guys. Our job is to make sure we push the guys to be the best version of themselves, individually and collectively. We had times we were the best version of ourselves on the ice and at times it wasn't. So it's time to go with the first option.

On Lukas Dostal:

Yeah, he did that. Like we talked, we had some breakdowns, and he was there solid. I think his best performance of the year. He's a good goalie, but he's a professional. And success is not a magic trick. For me, he has success because he doesn't cut any corners. He's a professional. He goes about his business. I like him.

