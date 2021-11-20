IceHogs Rematch with Wolves and Close Three-Game Mini Series Tonight in Rosemont

Rockford, IL - The Rockford IceHogs visit the Chicago Wolves and close a stretch of three-consecutive meetings against their in-state rivals at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL tonight at 7:00. Tonight is the fourth of 12 meetings between the two clubs this season.

Hogs Enter Rematch with Confidence

The IceHogs and Wolves collided at BMO Harris Bank Center last night with Rockford prevailing, 6-3. Forwards Lukas Reichel and Alex Nylander led the way with a goal and an assist each and goalie Arivd Soderblom made 30 saves. Recap, Highlights & Interviews

The Wolves claimed the first game of this three-game set back on Nov. 12 with a 4-1 win at BMO Harris Bank Center.

Connolly and Reichel Stay Hot

Forward Brett Connolly enters tonight's contests on a team-high, six-game point streak (4G, 5A) and extended his stretch with a power-play goal last night vs. Chicago. With his two-point performance last night, Reichel extended his personal point streak to four games (4G, 3A) and leads the IceHogs with seven goals and 12 points. His dozen points is tied for sixth among AHL rookies and he is tied for second among first-year players in goals.

Allstate is Alright with IceHogs

Since the 2019-20 season, the IceHogs are 4-1-1 at Allstate Arena in Rosemont. The IceHogs opened this season's head-to-head series with a 5-3 win on Oct. 16 on the road and went 3-1-1 in the shortened 2019-20 campaign.

2021-22 Regular-Season Records:

Rockford: 4-6-1-0, 9 points (6th, Central Division)

Chicago: 8-4-1-0, 17 points (2nd, Central Division)

2021-22 Head-to-Head Schedule (Home Games in Bold):

Oct. 16 at Chicago, 5-3 Win

Nov. 12 at Rockford 1-4 Loss Recap & Highlights

Nov. 19 at Rockford 6-3 Win Recap & Highlights

Nov. 20 at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Dec. 31 at Rockford, 6 p.m.

Jan. 1 at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Jan. 7 at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Jan. 17 at Rockford, 1 p.m.

Jan. 29 at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Feb. 11 at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Feb. 12 at Chicago, 7 p.m.

IceHogs vs. Wolves 2021-22 Head-to-Head Record

2-1-0-0

IceHogs vs. Wolves, All-Time

79-66-10-4

Head Coaches

Rockford: Anders Sorensen (4th season with IceHogs, 1st as Interim Head Coach)

Chicago: Ryan Warsofsky (2nd season with Wolves)

NHL Affiliate

Rockford: Chicago Blackhawks

Chicago: Carolina Hurricanes

