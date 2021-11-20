Brett Leason Re-Assigned to Bears

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals announced today that they have re-assigned right wing Brett Leason to the Hershey Bears. The announcement was made by Washington's senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan.

Leason, 22, made his NHL debut on Oct. 29 against the Arizona Coyotes and recorded three points (2g, 1a) in 10 games with the Capitals this season.

In five games with Hershey this season, the 6'5", 215-pound right wing has one goal.

The Calgary, Alberta, native recorded 20 points (9g, 11a) in 33 games during the 2020-21 season with Hershey, including 13 points (5g, 8a) in his final 15 games. Leason surpassed his rookie point total of 14 (3g, 11a) set in 2019-20 in 17 fewer games in 2020-21, while also tripling his goal total. Leason ranked fourth on Hershey in goals and points and second in shots (74). Additionally, Leason was one of five skaters to appear in all 33 of Hershey's games and was the only Hershey player to record a power play goal (1), a shorthanded goal (1) and a game-winning goal (2).

In 88 career games with Hershey, Leason has 35 points (13g, 22a). The Capitals selected Leason with their second round pick, 56th overall, in the 2019 NHL Draft.

The Bears return to the ice tonight in Hartford versus the Wolf Pack at 7:30 p.m. from the XL Center. The game may be heard on the Highmark Bears Radio Network and viewed on AHLTV.

