Barracuda Comeback Falls Short in 4-3 Loss to Gulls

November 20, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, Ca. - The San Jose Barracuda (5-5-1-0) fell into a 3-0 hole on Friday against the San Diego Gulls (4-6-1-0), and despite scoring three times in the second, couldn't manage to completely come back, falling 4-3 at the SAP Center.

- Gulls' forward Jacob Perreault extended his point streak to eight games after a two-point night (1+1=2). The 19-year-old now has 15 points (7+8=15) in 11 games played this season.

- Nick Merkley scored in his return to the lineup with his third goal of the season as well as an assist. He now has seven points (3+4=7) in five games played.

- After a three-point night on Wednesday, Scott Reedy stayed hot with a power-play goal and now leads the team in goals (7) and co-leads the club in power-play goals (3).

- Jayden Halbgewachs collected his second three-point night of his career with a goal and two assists. He is now averaging a point-per-game game through 11 contests (4+7=11).

- The Barracuda have now killed off 12 straight penalties since Nov. 12, including going three-for-three on Friday. The team also netted another power-play goal which ranks SJ at 24.5%, second-best in the AHL.

The Barracuda return to action on Sat., Nov. 20 at 1:15 p.m. against the San Diego Gulls. All Saturday home games this season will feature $3 beers. For tickets go to SJBarracuda.com/tickets.

Join The Battery for the new home of the Barracuda, you can put down a $50 deposit on Ticketmaster (CLICK HERE). Submitting your deposit will secure your spot next season at the team's brand-new 4,200-seat arena which is set to open next Aug. Once you secure a membership, one of our team members will contact you.

Place your deposit by Dec. 12 and receive a complimentary two-day pass to the '22 NHL Rookie Faceoff which will be held at the Barracuda's future home. Contact us today at 408-999-5757 to speak to one of our representatives or email us at sales@sjbarracuda.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.