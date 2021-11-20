Wolves Battle into the Shootout
November 20, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
ROSEMONT, ILLINOIS - Dylan McLaughlin scored in the fourth round of the shootout to give the Rockford IceHogs a 3-2 victory over the Chicago Wolves Saturday night at Allstate Arena.
Forwards Stefan Noesen and David Gust scored for the Wolves (8-4-1-1), who outshot the IceHogs 33-25 in regulation and overtime during the Red Kettle Game benefiting the Salvation Army.
"I thought we played really well," said Wolves head coach Ryan Warsofsky. "We gave ourselves a chance to win the hockey game. Things are going to go bad in hockey and in life - and you have to be able to respond. I thought our guys stuck with it."
Noesen's short-handed goal gave the Wolves the lead just 2:26 into Hockey Night in Chicago. Captain Andrew Poturalski checked IceHogs defenseman Nicolas Beaudin just outside of the blue line, then Noesen collected the puck, deked a forward and raced in to flip a shot past Collin Delia.
Gust showcased his speed to give the Wolves a 2-0 lead at 8:06 of the first. With the Wolves on the power play, C.J. Smith started the attack from deep in the defensive zone. He dished to Gust at center ice and the Orland Park native slalomed full-throttle between two defenders and chipped a backhand past Delia.
Rockford (5-6-1-0) cut its deficit to 2-1 with 1:01 remaining in the second period as McLaughlin collected a rebound just outside the crease and knocked it home. The IceHogs knotted matters on Evan Barratt's power-play goal 1:44 into the third.
Wolves goaltender Alex Lyon (3-1-1) stopped 23 of 25 shots in regulation and overtime while Delia (1-1-0) rejected 31 of 33.
The Wolves travel to Grand Rapids Friday night before returning to Allstate Arena to host Rockford at 7 p.m. Saturday and Grand Rapids at 3 p.m. Sunday. To get the best deals on tickets and Wolves gear on Black Friday, visit ChicagoWolvesStore.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.
ICEHOGS 3, WOLVES 2 (SO)
Rockford 0 1 1 0 1 -- 3
Chicago 2 0 0 0 0 -- 2
First Period-1, Chicago, Noesen 4 (Poturalski), 2:26 sh; 2, Chicago, Gust 5 (Smith, Lajoie), 8:06 pp.
Penalties-Chatfield, Chicago (slashing), 1:16; Phillips, Rockford (high-sticking), 6:47; Fitzgerald, Chicago (tripping), 13:41.
Second Period-3, Rockford, McLaughlin 2 (Busdeker, Galvas), 18:59.
Penalties-Chatfield, Chicago (interference), 13:17.
Third Period-4, Rockford, Barratt 3 (Altybarmakian, McLaughlin), 1:44 pp.
Penalties-Noesen, Rockford (cross-checking), 0:56; Beaudin, Rockford (slashing, roughing), 3:25; Gust, Chicago (goaltender interference), 3:25; Regula, Rockford (hooking), 6:14.
Overtime-None.
Penalties-None.
Shootout-Rockford 1 (Nylander NG, Reichel NG, Connolly NG, McLaughlin G); Chicago 0 (Noesen NG, Bokk NG, Poturalski NG, Gust NG). Shots on goal-Rockford 5-9-7-4-1-26; Chicago 7-12-12-2-0-33. Power plays-Rockford 1-4; Chicago 1-3. Goalies-Rockford, Delia (31-33); Chicago, Lyon (23-25). Referees-Terry Koharski and Tim Mayer. Linesmen-Mitchell Hunt and Jonathan Sladek.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 20, 2021
- Wolves Battle into the Shootout - Chicago Wolves
- O'Connor Scores Twice in Penguins' 3-1 Win at Providence - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wolf Pack Storm Back with Five Goal Third Period to Stun Bears - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Wolf Pack Down Bears 7-3 in Hartford - Hershey Bears
- Amerks Comeback Falls Short in Utica - Rochester Americans
- Islanders Dropped by Thunderbirds - Bridgeport Islanders
- Comets Win 13 Straight Games, Defeat Amerks 5-3 - Utica Comets
- Providence Bruins Make Push in Third Period, Fall to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, 3-1 - Providence Bruins
- Lindgren & T-Birds Defense Shine, Downing Islanders - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Olle Eriksson Ek Stifles San Jose in Gulls' Victory - San Diego Gulls
- Barracuda Edged by Gulls 2-1 - San Jose Barracuda
- Frost and Ratcliffe Score in Ontario Homecoming - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Brett Leason Re-Assigned to Bears - Hershey Bears
- Iowa Wild Name Press Box in Memory of Late General Manager, Tom Kurvers - Iowa Wild
- Clurman Reassigned to ECHL's Utah Grizzlies - Colorado Eagles
- Marlies Welcome Lehigh Valley for First Half of Back-To-Back - Toronto Marlies
- Roadrunners, Fans, Community Partners to Provide Thanksgiving for Local Families - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wolf Pack Conclude Weekend with First Clash with Bears - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Islanders Face Thunderbirds in Two-Game Weekend Set - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game Preview: Bears at Wolf Pack, 7:30 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs Rematch with Wolves and Close Three-Game Mini Series Tonight in Rosemont - Rockford IceHogs
- Penguins Preview: November 20, 2021 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Gulls Hold off San Jose - San Diego Gulls
- Barracuda Comeback Falls Short in 4-3 Loss to Gulls - San Jose Barracuda
- Wild Blank Roadrunners 5-0 as Kyle Rau Has Milestone Performance - Iowa Wild
- Roadrunners Fall To Iowa Wild 5-0 In First Matchup In Nearly Two Years - Tucson Roadrunners
- Reichel Lefts Moose with Last-Minute Goal - Manitoba Moose
- Elson's Overtime Winner Pushes Griffins Past Stars - Grand Rapids Griffins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.