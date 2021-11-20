Wolves Battle into the Shootout

ROSEMONT, ILLINOIS - Dylan McLaughlin scored in the fourth round of the shootout to give the Rockford IceHogs a 3-2 victory over the Chicago Wolves Saturday night at Allstate Arena.

Forwards Stefan Noesen and David Gust scored for the Wolves (8-4-1-1), who outshot the IceHogs 33-25 in regulation and overtime during the Red Kettle Game benefiting the Salvation Army.

"I thought we played really well," said Wolves head coach Ryan Warsofsky. "We gave ourselves a chance to win the hockey game. Things are going to go bad in hockey and in life - and you have to be able to respond. I thought our guys stuck with it."

Noesen's short-handed goal gave the Wolves the lead just 2:26 into Hockey Night in Chicago. Captain Andrew Poturalski checked IceHogs defenseman Nicolas Beaudin just outside of the blue line, then Noesen collected the puck, deked a forward and raced in to flip a shot past Collin Delia.

Gust showcased his speed to give the Wolves a 2-0 lead at 8:06 of the first. With the Wolves on the power play, C.J. Smith started the attack from deep in the defensive zone. He dished to Gust at center ice and the Orland Park native slalomed full-throttle between two defenders and chipped a backhand past Delia.

Rockford (5-6-1-0) cut its deficit to 2-1 with 1:01 remaining in the second period as McLaughlin collected a rebound just outside the crease and knocked it home. The IceHogs knotted matters on Evan Barratt's power-play goal 1:44 into the third.

Wolves goaltender Alex Lyon (3-1-1) stopped 23 of 25 shots in regulation and overtime while Delia (1-1-0) rejected 31 of 33.

The Wolves travel to Grand Rapids Friday night before returning to Allstate Arena to host Rockford at 7 p.m. Saturday and Grand Rapids at 3 p.m. Sunday.

ICEHOGS 3, WOLVES 2 (SO)

Rockford 0 1 1 0 1 -- 3

Chicago 2 0 0 0 0 -- 2

First Period-1, Chicago, Noesen 4 (Poturalski), 2:26 sh; 2, Chicago, Gust 5 (Smith, Lajoie), 8:06 pp.

Penalties-Chatfield, Chicago (slashing), 1:16; Phillips, Rockford (high-sticking), 6:47; Fitzgerald, Chicago (tripping), 13:41.

Second Period-3, Rockford, McLaughlin 2 (Busdeker, Galvas), 18:59.

Penalties-Chatfield, Chicago (interference), 13:17.

Third Period-4, Rockford, Barratt 3 (Altybarmakian, McLaughlin), 1:44 pp.

Penalties-Noesen, Rockford (cross-checking), 0:56; Beaudin, Rockford (slashing, roughing), 3:25; Gust, Chicago (goaltender interference), 3:25; Regula, Rockford (hooking), 6:14.

Overtime-None.

Penalties-None.

Shootout-Rockford 1 (Nylander NG, Reichel NG, Connolly NG, McLaughlin G); Chicago 0 (Noesen NG, Bokk NG, Poturalski NG, Gust NG). Shots on goal-Rockford 5-9-7-4-1-26; Chicago 7-12-12-2-0-33. Power plays-Rockford 1-4; Chicago 1-3. Goalies-Rockford, Delia (31-33); Chicago, Lyon (23-25). Referees-Terry Koharski and Tim Mayer. Linesmen-Mitchell Hunt and Jonathan Sladek.

