Clurman Reassigned to ECHL's Utah Grizzlies
November 20, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced the team has completed the following player transaction.
The following player has been reassigned by the Colorado Eagles:
Pos. Player Team (League)
D Nate Clurman Utah Grizzlies (ECHL)
The Eagles will return to action when they take on the Henderson Silver Knights on Saturday, November 20th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $19. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme tickets, and promotional nights, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.
