Iowa Wild Name Press Box in Memory of Late General Manager, Tom Kurvers

DES MOINES, Iowa. - Iowa Wild today announced the naming of the press box at Wells Fargo Arena for all Iowa Wild home games to the Tom Kurvers Memorial Press Box in dedication to late General Manager Tom Kurvers.

Kurvers served as the General Manager of the Iowa Wild from 2018 until his passing on Jun. 21, 2021 after a lengthy battle with lung cancer. Under Kurvers, the Wild reached the Calder Cup playoffs for the first time in franchise history in the 2018-19 AHL season and had its most prolific season in 2019-20 when Iowa finished 37-18-4-4.

A native of Minneapolis, Minn., Kurvers won the Hobey Baker Award at Minnesota-Duluth in the 1983-84 season and went on to play 659 games in the NHL with the Montreal Canadiens, Buffalo Sabres, New Jersey Devils, Toronto Maple Leafs, Vancouver Canucks, New York Islanders and the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim. Prior to joining the Wild organization, he spent 10 seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning and 11 years with the then Phoenix Coyotes in various hockey operations roles.

