Regular Season Finale vs. Flint Sold Out

March 20, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Saginaw's regular season finale at the Dow Event Center on March 23rd is officially a standing-room sellout.

Fans can watch the game on CHL TV along with the OHL Action Pak, and listen on 100.5 FM WSGW. Pregame coverage begins at 5:15pm.

The Sprit will honor their overage players Calem Mangone, PJ Forgione, and Andrew Oke with a pregame ceremony prior to puck drop.

