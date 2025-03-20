Regular Season Finale vs. Flint Sold Out
March 20, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Saginaw Spirit News Release
Saginaw's regular season finale at the Dow Event Center on March 23rd is officially a standing-room sellout.
Fans can watch the game on CHL TV along with the OHL Action Pak, and listen on 100.5 FM WSGW. Pregame coverage begins at 5:15pm.
The Sprit will honor their overage players Calem Mangone, PJ Forgione, and Andrew Oke with a pregame ceremony prior to puck drop.
