Kingston Takes Care of Business in Peterborough, Winning 6-2
March 20, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
Scoring Summary:
1st Period
KGN 1 | PBO 0
11:58 Cedrick Guindon (33) - unassisted.
2nd Period
KGN 2 | PBO 0
6:03 Maleek McGowan (7) - Cedrick Guindon, Jacob Battaglia
KGN 2 | PBO 1
12:20 Jonathan Melee (21) - Caden Taylor, Brady Stonehouse (PPG)
KGN 2 | PBO 2
13:10 Braydon McCallum (9) - Brady Stonehouse, Jonathan Melee (PPG)
KGN 3 | PBO 2
18:42 Tyler Hopkins (20) - Quinton Burns, Matthew Soto (PPG)
KGN 4 | PBO 2
19:34 Gage Heyes (22) - Maleek McGowan, Ethan Hay
3rd Period
KGN 4 | PBO 2
15:26 Tuomas Uronen (38) - Jacob Battaglia, Cedrick Guindon
KGN 5 | PBO 2
15:26 Tuomas Uronen (38) - Jacob Battaglia, Cedrick Guindon
KGN 6 | PBO 2
18:41 Ethan Miedema (23) - Joey Willis, Vann Williamson
Friday, March 21st vs Brantford Bulldogs - 7PM Puck Drop - Fan Appreciation Night - Presented by: Move 98.3
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2025
- Spitfires Blank Sarnia 5-0 - Windsor Spitfires
- Generals Lose to Battalion 5-1 in North Bay - Oshawa Generals
- Kingston Takes Care of Business in Peterborough, Winning 6-2 - Kingston Frontenacs
- Spirit Announce First-Round Playoff Schedule against Erie - Saginaw Spirit
- Otters Finish 16-16-2 on the Road with 6-4 Loss at Guelph - Erie Otters
- Regular Season Finale vs. Flint Sold Out - Saginaw Spirit
- OHL Announces Disciplinary Action against Kingston Frontenacs and Ottawa 67's - OHL
- Firebirds Sign U18 Draft Pick Josh Bonnyman - Flint Firebirds
- Honouring Our Overagers: Cedrick Guindon - Kingston Frontenacs
- Kingston Needs a Win Tonight to Keep Pace in the Race for the Eastern Conference Crown - Kingston Frontenacs
- 176 CHL Alumni to Compete in 2025 U SPORTS University Cup - OHL
- Game Day - March 19 - GUE vs. ER - Guelph Storm
- Gens Head North to Take on the Battalion - Oshawa Generals
- Bulldogs' Streak Snapped by Steelheads in Mid Week Defeat - Brantford Bulldogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kingston Frontenacs Stories
- Kingston Takes Care of Business in Peterborough, Winning 6-2
- Honouring Our Overagers: Cedrick Guindon
- Kingston Needs a Win Tonight to Keep Pace in the Race for the Eastern Conference Crown
- Honouring Our Overagers: Charlie Schenkel
- Fronts this Week: the Final Week of the OHL Regular Season Is Here