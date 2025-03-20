Kingston Takes Care of Business in Peterborough, Winning 6-2

March 20, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Scoring Summary:

1st Period

KGN 1 | PBO 0

11:58 Cedrick Guindon (33) - unassisted.

2nd Period

KGN 2 | PBO 0

6:03 Maleek McGowan (7) - Cedrick Guindon, Jacob Battaglia

KGN 2 | PBO 1

12:20 Jonathan Melee (21) - Caden Taylor, Brady Stonehouse (PPG)

KGN 2 | PBO 2

13:10 Braydon McCallum (9) - Brady Stonehouse, Jonathan Melee (PPG)

KGN 3 | PBO 2

18:42 Tyler Hopkins (20) - Quinton Burns, Matthew Soto (PPG)

KGN 4 | PBO 2

19:34 Gage Heyes (22) - Maleek McGowan, Ethan Hay

3rd Period

KGN 4 | PBO 2

15:26 Tuomas Uronen (38) - Jacob Battaglia, Cedrick Guindon

KGN 5 | PBO 2

15:26 Tuomas Uronen (38) - Jacob Battaglia, Cedrick Guindon

KGN 6 | PBO 2

18:41 Ethan Miedema (23) - Joey Willis, Vann Williamson

Friday, March 21st vs Brantford Bulldogs - 7PM Puck Drop - Fan Appreciation Night - Presented by: Move 98.3

