Kingston Needs a Win Tonight to Keep Pace in the Race for the Eastern Conference Crown

March 20, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







The final three games of the regular season are upon us, and after the Brampton Steelheads beat down the Brantford Bulldogs last night - the Frontenacs have a very real opportunity at the Eastern Conference title and securing the all important number one seed in the conference heading into the playoffs. The final three games for the Frontenacs are all massive now as they must go three for three if they want to win the East, and it starts tonight against the Peterborough Petes.

We've been saying it all year that you cannot take the Petes lightly and tonight is no different. A team looking to play spoiler is a dangerous one, and the Frontenacs must stay in the moment when they hit the ice tonight. With a big matchup against the Bulldogs looming for Friday night they cannot afford to be too focused on that game instead of the Petes tonight.

From the Archives of Jim Gilchrist:

Legendary Frontenacs play-by-play announcer Jim Gilchrist sent these notes in for today's matchup:

The Frontenacs have won 7 of their last 8 against the Peterborough Petes

Kingston is looking for their 40th win of the season tonight - which would be most since 41 in the 2015-16 season.

The Frontenacs' could also hit 88 points tonight - which would be the 2nd highest in franchise history behind only the 97 points from that same 2015-16 season.

Players to Watch

Kingston - Mason Vaccari (#1)

He may not play every game like he did last season, but Mason Vaccari has been called upon in big moments this season and tonight is no different. The Peterborough Petes have nothing to play for other than playing the role of spoiler to a long time rival, and that's a dangerous combination. Vaccari has been solid against the Petes this season and if the Frontenacs in front of him can stick to the structure that has made them so successful; that will set Mason up for success between the pipes tonight.

Peterborough - Jonathan Melee (#21)

The overage forward is playing in his last game on home ice tonight, and you just know Jonathan Melee would like to go out with a bang. The captain of the Petes will look to lead his squad to an upset over their longtime rivals in the final home game of the season for Peterborough tonight. Melee has a career high 21 goals on the season and has been relied on so much over the course of the year to bring leadership to a young team and tonight would be no different. If the Frontenacs can shut down the Melee line, that will put them in pretty good shape to pick up two points tonight.

Tune-In: Fans have the opportunity to tune in to each game in real-time through Fronts Radio, featuring Kingston's Pure Country 99. Fans can also tune in on 102.7 WOW FM to catch the game. The renowned play-by-play announcer, Jim Gilchrist, will be narrating the games, both home and away.

Listen Live (Streaming): Pure Country 99 https://chl.ca/ohl-frontenacs/fronts-radio-streaming-live-on-pure-country-99/

Friday, March 21st @ 7PM - vs Brantford Bulldogs - Fan Appreciation Night - Presented by: Move 98.3

