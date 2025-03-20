Spitfires Blank Sarnia 5-0

March 20, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







WINDSOR, ON. - The Sarnia Sting made their final visit to Windsor as it was the 6 th and final matchup between the two clubs. The Spitfires lead the season series 3-0-2-0 as both losses have come in OT. On Thursday, the Spitfires were able to blank the Sting and won by a final score of 5-0.

In the first period, the Spitfires would control the play but could not beat netminder Maillet. The Spitfires had 9 shots with a powerplay chance but nothing doing. The Sting mustered 3 shots and we were scoreless heading into the 2nd.

In the second period, the Spitfires would break the deadlock and pour on the pressure. A three goal period from Noah Morneau and a shorthanded goal by Abraham had the Spitfires rolling up 4-0 heading into the third period.

In the third period, the Spitfires would quietly dominate the third only giving up 4 shots. On a late powerplay, Spellacy would deflect home his 18th goal of the season and give the Spitfires a 5-0 lead. The Spitfires would play out the remainder of the game and win comfortably 5-0. Joey Costanzo was rock-solid stopping all 21 shots for his 4th shutout of the season!

The Spitfires are in London tomorrow Friday March 21st for the final game of the regular season. Puck drop is at 7:00pm.

