Gens Head North to Take on the Battalion

March 20, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, ON - The Oshawa Generals are driving North to take on the North Bay Battalion for the season's final meeting tomorrow at 7:00 p.m.

Oshawa is coming off a win against the Sudbury Wolves this past weekend, after playing a couple of rough games, and not coming out with the results they hoped for. Going into this weekend, they hope to come out swinging against two lower-ranked teams.

The North Bay Battalion currently sit in last place in the Central division with only 56 points compared to the Generals 84 so far in the regular season.

These teams have only met once this season early in December of 2024, where the Battalion came out on top with a 3-1 win, as the Generals just weren't on their A-game.

This will be the second and final team these teams will meet, where the Generals hope to receive more points to push them up in the standings, as they sit third in the East division, only two behind the Kingston Frontenacs.

As the Generals gear up for playoffs, these last few games are crucial to collect points and figure out what works best for the playoff run.

The Battalion have not won a game since March 9th against the Ottawa 67's, putting them in for a tough matchup against the Generals.

Generals Owen Griffin has been one to watch as he continues to be on a hot streak and collected points in three of his last games.

The Battalion look to Ethan Procyszyn who leads the team in goals and points, but the Battalion will have to do a lot to match the Generals level of play this week.

The Oshawa Generals return to home ice for their last regular season game this Sunday to take on the Peterborough Petes. Get your tickets.

GensNation playoffs are right around the corner and we are going all on red.

