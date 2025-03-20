Otters Finish 16-16-2 on the Road with 6-4 Loss at Guelph

Guelph, Ontario - The end is near! The end of the 2024-25 Ontario Hockey League regular season, that is. Thursday night would take the Erie Otters to Guelph for the final road game of the season, taking on the Storm in Midwest Division action. Erie closed out its last weekend of action with a 6-4 victory over the Storm at the Erie Insurance Arena, in an effort that would see Sam Alfano score his 40th goal of the season, and Pano Fimis with #30 and #31. With the last road tune up before the post-season, Erie would look to finish with an above .500 record in games away from home.

A strong opening period for the Erie Otters would see the team dominate the early goings of the game. Just five minutes in, Martin Misiak (23) would strike a powerful shot from the hash marks to give Erie a 1-0 lead. Erie would continue to pile on the shots while also keeping pucks away from their netminder Noah Erliden through much of the period. Just past the halfway mark of the period, Callum Hughes would put his head down and drive to the net front, with a loose puck being finished off by Wesley Royston (14) to give Erie a 2-0 lead. Both teams would stay out of the box, while the Otters would outshoot the Storm 16-7 through the opening 20 minutes. Erie would play a nearly perfect road period, as they'd look to carry their success over to the middle frame.

The script for the second period would be a complete flip from period one, as the Storm would come out with a purpose in the middle frame. A 19-7 shot advantage for the home team would see them strike the back of the net three times from Leo Serlin (9), Jake Karabella (11), and Parker Snelgrove (10), while Erie would get its third goal of the game from Gabriel Frasca (14). Erie would see a tremendous opportunity in the closing seconds of the second, but be unable to convert. A 24-16 faceoff advantage through 40 minutes from the Storm would prove to be a difference-maker, with a 3-3 game being the result going into the final 20.

A replicated scoring period in the third would once again see the Storm outscore the Otters 3-1 in the 20 minute stretch, as Parker Snelgrove (11), Jett Luchanko (20, GWG) and Charlie Paquette (37, SHG, ENG) would be the difference makers in a period that was tied in shots 10-10. Erie's lone goal of the period would come from Brett Hammond (5). Each team would go 0/1 on the power play in the period and the game. Guelph would finish the game with a 36-33 shot advantage, as the Storm would win 6-4 on home ice. Erie would finish the season at 16-16-2 on the road.

