Generals Lose to Battalion 5-1 in North Bay
March 20, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Oshawa Generals News Release
Oshawa, ON - The Oshawa Generals lost 5-1 to the North Bay Battalion on Thursday night.
North Bay opened the scoring in the first period. Ihnat Pazii scored at the 6:54 mark to make it 1-0 despite the Generals outshooting the Battalion through the first 20 minutes, 16-7.
The second frame was low event through the first 13 minutes until Colby Barlow was awarded a penalty shot after being tied up on a breakaway. Barlow made no mistake beating Mike McIvor on the forehand, tying the game 1-1. North Bay's Ethan Procyszyn scored late in the middle period to take a 2-1 lead into the intermission.
In the final 20 minutes, a penalty shot was awarded to North Bay at the 6:51 mark. Lirim Amidovski beat Isaac Gravelle on the backhand to give his squad an insurance marker. The Battalion piled on two more late in the third period. Amidovski scored an empty netter, followed by Nolan Laird's late breakaway goal and the Generals were swept by the Battalion in the season series 2-0.
Oshawa is back in action Friday night against the Sudbury Wolves and then return home for their final game of the regular season against the Peterborough Petes. Get your tickets here.
