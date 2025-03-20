Game Day - March 19 - GUE vs. ER

March 20, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







It's Meridian Shoot for Shelter Night at the Sleeman Centre.

Fans attending the game can win a $250.00 Delta Hotels gift card for a stay at any of the 135 Delta Hotels locations. Be sure to sign up for Marriott Bonvoy for your chance to win. Get loud and get proud for your chance to win big due the third period!

As an additional thank you to fans, ALL HEADWEAR will be 25% off at all Spyke's Sport Shop retail spaces in the Sleeman Centre. Season ticket holders can combine this with their existing discount.

To purchase Guelph Storm tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office sponsored by JL's Home Hardware in the Sports Hall of Fame Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.

Who to Watch - Guelph Storm

Lev Katzin

Has 47 points (15 goals, 32 assists) in 41 games this season

Who to Watch - Erie Otters

Malcolm Spence

Has 70 points (32 goals, 38 assists) in 62 games this season

Has 16 points (10 goals, 6 assists) in his last 10 games played

Head-to-Head

Head to Head 2024/2025 Reg. Erie 4-1-0-0 Guelph 1-2-1-1

Head to Head 2023/2024 Reg. Erie 4-2-0-0 Guelph 2-4-0-0

Last 5 Years Erie 12-15-0-2 Guelph 17-10-1-1

Last 5 Years ER vs. GUE @ Guelph Erie 3-11-0-0 Guelph 11-2-1-0

Last 5 Years ER vs. GUE @ Erie Erie 9-4-0-2 Guelph 6-8-0-1

Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.

The 2024-2025 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.