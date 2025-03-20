Firebirds Sign U18 Draft Pick Josh Bonnyman

March 20, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







FLINT - The Flint Firebirds announced on Thursday that the team has signed forward Josh Bonnyman to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

"I'm excited and honored to be joining the Flint Firebirds organization," Bonnyman said. "I have heard and experienced nothing but great things and I'm beyond thankful to be given this opportunity. I'm looking forward to getting started."

Bonnyman was selected by the Firebirds in the second round of the 2024 OHL U18 Priority Selection. The Uxbridge, Ontario native has spent the 2024-25 season playing for the Stouffville Spirit of the OJHL, where he has tallied 16 goals and 23 assists in 50 games. Bonnyman was born on July 5, 2007 and is eligible for the 2025 NHL Draft.

SCOUTING REPORT FROM HEAD SCOUT MIKE OLIVERIO

"We like the fact Josh plays the right way. He has a solid, 200-foot game and is always on the right side of the puck. Josh brings a good hockey IQ that he uses to play with some physicality and an edge that fits with the Firebirds identity."

The Firebirds have three games remaining in the regular season and will next take the ice on Friday in Sarnia against the Sarnia Sting. Puck drop at Progressive Auto Sales Arena is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Flint has one home game remaining in the regular season, Fan Appreciation Night sponsored by Dover Doors on Saturday night against the Saginaw Spirit. The first 2,000 fans will receive a free mini cowbell courtesy of Dover Doors. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Dort Financial Center.

