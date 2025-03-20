176 CHL Alumni to Compete in 2025 U SPORTS University Cup

TORONTO, ON - The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) is proud to announce that 176 CHL alumni (see complete list below) will compete in the 2025 U SPORTS Men's Hockey Championship from March 20-23 at TD Place in Ottawa, which begins later today at 1 p.m. ET. The 176 CHL graduates, which represent close to 80% of the players competing at the 2025 U SPORTS University Cup, are the most of any development league in the world.

Among the alumni from the CHL participating in the tournament, there are 80 graduates from the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), 49 from the Western Hockey League (WHL), and 47 who hail from the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). The CHL and its Member Leagues (WHL, OHL & QMJHL) are committed to the academic development of its athletes, investing roughly $10 million annually on the education of current and former players, a group that includes the 176 CHL alumni who will be competing at the 2025 University Cup over the coming days.

Looking to be the first school in 45 years to win a third straight David Johnston University Cup, the University of New Brunswick (UNB) Reds lead the way with 24 CHL graduates on their roster, along with the Concordia University Stingers and the Université de Moncton Aigles Bleus who also have a couple of dozen CHL alumni.

In search of their 11th national title in school history, the UNB Reds enter the tournament as the top seed having won 21 straight games and suffered just two losses in 2024-25. Their squad is highlighted by defenceman Kale McCallum (Saint John Sea Dogs/Val-d'Or Foreurs/QMJHL), who was selected as a U SPORTS' First Team All-Canadian this season, while UNB forwards Benjamin Corbeil (Drummondville Voltigeurs/Blainville-Boisbriand Armada/Baie-Comeau Drakkar/QMJHL) and Emmett Sproule (Erie Otters/Peterborough Petes/OHL) earned Second Team All-Canadians honours.

The University of Saskatchewan (USask) Huskies earned the No. 2 seed after they won their 12th Canada West title in school history and their first since 2020. Chosen as a U SPORTS Second Team All-Canadian, Huskies goaltender Roddy Ross (Seattle Thunderbirds/Regina Pats/WHL) recorded a 30-save shutout in Game 3 of the Canada West Finals to help punch the Huskies ticket to the 2025 U CUP Championship as they search for a second national title in school history.

The No. 3 seed belongs to Concordia University Stingers after they captured their first-ever OUA Championship in program history by defeating Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) 4-1 in the Queen's Cup final. Having been one of 22 CHL alumni to win gold for Canada earlier this year at the FISU Winter World University Games, defenceman Simon Lavigne (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada/QMJHL) capped off his 2024-25 campaign as the lone Concordia player to receive All-Canadian honours by being selected to its Second Team.

Rounding out the field are TMU as the No. 4 seed, Mount Royal University at No. 5, the Université de Moncton hold the No. 6 seed, Queen's University is ranked No. 7, while the University of Ottawa rounds out the tournament as the No. 8 seed and hosts of the championship.

In men's hockey, the three conference champions are seeded in the top three based on their final national ranking, while the OUA finalist is automatically placed in the No. 4 spot. The remaining teams are then placed to avoid intraconference matchups in the first round.

Taking place at TD Place in Ottawa, the 2025 University Cup quarterfinals will be played today and tomorrow, while the semifinals will take place on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. ET. On Sunday, the bronze medal game will start at 11 a.m. ET with the championship game scheduled for 5 p.m. ET later that same day.

For more information about the 2025 U SPORTS Men's Hockey Championship, please visit U SPORTS' official championship website.

Complete list of 176 CHL Alumni competing at the 2025 U SPORTS University Cup in Toronto

Players are listed alongside the CHL club they've played the most games with

#1. University of New Brunswick (UNB) Reds (24)

Rémi Delafontaine (Shawinigan/QMJHL), Samuel Richard (Rouyn-Noranda/QMJHL), Tanner Somers (Acedie-Bathurst/QMJHL), Colton Kamerrer (Sarnia/OHL), Roberto Mancini (Saginaw/OHL), Kale McCallum (Val-d'Or/QMJHL), Samuel McGinley (Swift Current/WHL), Justin Nolet (Kitchener/OHL), Oscar Plandowski (Charlottetown/QMJHL), Nicolas Savoie (Québec/QMJHL), Camaryn Baber (Saginaw/OHL), Nick Blagden (Blainville-Boisbriand/QMJHL), Macauley Carson (Sudbury/OHL), Benjamin Corbeil (Blainville-Boisbriand/QMJHL), Jax Dubois (Peterborough/OHL), Drew Elliott (Charlottetown/QMJHL), Cole Huckins (Acadie-Bathurst/QMJHL), Cole Mackay (Soo/OHL), Sean McGurn (London/OHL), Cody Morgan (Flint/OHL), Oliver Peer (Windsor/OHL), Mike Petizian (Kitchener/OHL), Peter Reynolds (Saint John/QMJHL), Emmett Sproule (Erie/OHL)

#2. University of Saskatchewan Huskies (23)

Ethan Chadwick (Saskatoon/WHL), Jordan Kooy (London/OHL), Roddy Ross (Seattle/WHL), Logan Bairos (Kamloops/WHL), Parker Gavlas (Edmonton/WHL), Mac Gross (Spokane/WHL), Cole Jordan (Moose Jaw/WHL), Landon Kosior (Prince Albert/WHL), Ty Prefontaine (Lethbridge/WHL), Ethan Regnier (Swift Current/WHL), Rhett Rhinehart (Prince George/WHL), Chase Bertholet (Spokane/WHL), Ashton Ferster (Kamloops/WHL), Cade Hayes (Spokane/WHL), Dawson Holt (Vancouver/WHL), Liam Keeler (Edmonton/WHL), Vince Loschiavo (Kootenay/WHL), Raphael Pelletier (Swift Current/WHL), Josh Pillar (Kamloops/WHL), Cohner Saleski (Swift Current/WHL), Keaton Sorensen (Prince Albert/WHL), Carter Stebbings (Swift Current/WHL), Trevor Wong (Saskatoon/WHL)

#3. Concordia University Stingers (24)

Nikolas Hurtubise (Victoriaville/QMJHL), Brady James (Halifax/QMJHL), Félix Allard (Rouyn-Noranda/QMJHL), Édouard Carrier (Victoriaville/ QMJHL), Vincent Frédette (Chicoutimi/QMJHL), Kyle Havlena (Cape Breton/QMJHL), Christopher Inniss (Rimouski/QMJHL), Sean Larochelle (Victoriaville/QMJHL), Simon Lavigne (Blainville-Boisbriand/QMJHL), Nathan Lavoie (Blainville-Boisbriand/QMJHL), Daniel Agostino (Québec/QMJHL), Julien Anctil (Sherbrooke/QMJHL), Mathieu Bizier (Gatineau/QMJHL), Isiah Campbell (Cape Breton/QMJHL), Édouard Charron (Drummondville/QMJHL), Loïck Daigle (Victoriaville/QMJHL), Émile Gadoury (Gatineau/QMJHL), Alexander Gaudio (Rimouski/QMJHL), Nicholas Girouard (Drummondville/QMJHL), Mikael Huchette (Québec/QMJHL), Alexandre Nadeau (Victoriaville/QMJHL), Gabriel Proulx (Cape Breton/QMJHL), Blake Richardson (Blainville-Boisbriand/QMJHL), Charles Savoie (Québec/QMJHL)

#4. Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) Bold (20)

Ryan Dugas (Kingston/OHL), Kai Edmonds (Mississauga/OHL), Sergei Litvinov (Chicoutimi/QMJHL), Evan Brand (Kingston/OHL), Giuseppe Ianniello (Saint John/QMJHL), James Jodoin (Windsor/OHL), Riley Pitt (Acadie-Bathurst/QMJHL), Liam Ross (Sudbury/OHL), Joseph Rupoli (Oshawa/Kitchener/OHL), Spencer Shugrue (Saskatoon/WHL), Connor Bowie (Prince George/WHL), Jordan D'Intino (Soo/OHL), Aleks Dimovski (Drummondville/QMJHL), Jackson Doherty (Owen Sound/OHL), Kevin Gursoy (Charlottetown/QMJHL), Ian Martin (Niagara/OHL), Christopher Playfair (Windsor/OHL), William Portokalis (Mississauga/OHL), Tyler Savard (Soo/OHL), William Sirman (Windsor/OHL)

#5. Mount Royal University Cougars (19)

Shane Farkas (Portland/WHL), Remy Aquilon (Prince Albert/WHL), Layton Feist (Regina/WHL), Clay Hanus (Portland/WHL), Mike Ladyman (Winnipeg/WHL), Kurtis Smythe (Portland/WHL), Kyle Walker (Regina/WHL), Connor Bouchard (Tri-City/WHL), Robbie Fromm-Delorme (Portland/WHL), Robbie Holmes (Regina/WHL), Justin Lies (Saskatoon/WHL), Spencer Moe (Prince Albert/WHL), Teague Patton (Medicine Hat/WHL), Ethan Rowland (Red Deer/WHL), Blake Stevenson (Tri-City/WHL), Josh Tarzwel (Red Deer/WHL), Vaughn Watterodt (Saskatoon/WHL), Jayden Wiens (Saskatoon/WHL), Tristan Zandee (Lethbridge/WHL)

#6. Université de Moncton Aigles Bleus (24)

Olivier Adam (Baie-Comeau/QMJHL), Nathan Darveau (Victoriaville/QMJHL), Alexis Arsenault (Rouyn-Noranda/QMJHL), Jonathan Desrosiers (Chicoutimi/QMJHL), Jacob Dion (Drummondville/QMJHL), Yann-Félix Lapointe (Sherbrooke/QMJHL), Simon Maltais (Rimouski/QMJHL), Marc-Antoine Mercier (Baie-Comeau/QMJHL), Thomas Pelletier (Drummondville/QMJHL), Denis Toner (Halifax/QMJHL), Rémy Anglehart (Blainville-Boisbriand/QMJHL), William Basque (Gatineau/QMJHL), Yannic Bastarache (Acadie-Bbathurst/QMJHL), Mika Cyr (Moncton/QMJHL), David Doucet (Acadie-Bathurst/QMJHL), Charles-Édouard Drouin (Rouyn-Noranda/QMJHL), Olivier-Luc Haché (Rouyn-Noranda/QMJHL), Michael Horth (Charlottetown/QMJHL), Jérémie Jacob (Saint John/QMJHL), Jérémy Lapointe (Drummondville/QMJHL), Jérémy Michel (Val-d'Or/QMJHL), Antoine Roy (Cape Breton/QMJHL), Nathaël Roy (Sherbrooke/QMJHL), Édouard St-Laurent (Baie-Comeau/QMJHL)

#7. Queen's University Gaels (19)

Christian Purboo (North Bay/OHL), Aidan Spooner (Kingston/OHL), Jack Duff (Erie/OHL), Ben Feenan (Tri-City/WHL), Owen Lalonde (Guelph/OHL), Ian Lemieux (Barrie/OHL), Trevor Longo (Medicine Hat/WHL), Lucas Peric (Ottawa/OHL), Ethan Peters (Edmonton/WHL), Michael Renwick (Windsor/OHL), Nathan Ribau (Windsor/OHL), Hayden Fowler (Erie/OHL), Nolan Hutcheson (Sudbury/OHL), Holden Katzalay (Seattle/WHL), Ethan Larmand (Sudbury/OHL), Charles-Thomas Larochelle (Baie-Comeau/QMJHL), Logan LeSage (Owen Sound/OHL), Daniel Michaud (Niagara/OHL), Cameron Tolnai (Ottawa/OHL)

#8. University of Ottawa Gee-Gees (23)

Francesco Lapenna (Gatineau/QMJHL), Jean-Philippe Tourigny (Rouyn-Noranda/QMJHL), Brendon Clavelle (Charlottetown/QMJHL), Cam Gauvreau (Peterborough/OHL), David Lafrance (Halifax/QMJHL), Jacob LeGuerrier (Soo/OHL), Vincent Maisonneuve (Gatineau/QMJHL), Anson McMaster (Winnipeg/WHL), Peter Stratis (Sudbury/OHL), Andrew Belchamber (Baie-Comeau/QMJHL), Alexis Bonefon (Shawinigan/QMJHL), Tommy Bouchard (Blainville-Boisbriand/QMJHL), Bradley Chenier (North Bay/OHL), Mathieu Desgagnés (Acadie-Bathurst/QMJHL), Zacharie Giroux (Flint/OHL), Max Grondin (Saginaw/OHL), Nicolas Kingsbury-Fournier (Acadie-Bathurst/QMJHL), Vincent Labelle (Moncton/QMJHL), Mitchell Martin (Kitchener/OHL), Anthony Poulin (Blainville-Boisbriand/QMJHL), Charles-Antoine Roy (Gatineau/QMJHL), Marc-Antoine Séguin (Chicoutimi/QMJHL), Luka Verreault (Rimouski/QMJHL)

