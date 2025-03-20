Honouring Our Overagers: Cedrick Guindon

March 20, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

As the OHL regular season winds down this week, Jordan Jackson sat down with our three overage players to reminisce on their OHL careers. Cedrick Guindon began his OHL career with the Owen Sound Attack as their 10th overall pick in the 2020 OHL Priority Selection and was a member of the organization until this past summer when he was acquired by the Kingston Frontenacs.

We will be honouring Cedrick alongside teammates and fellow overage players Charlie Schenkel and Gage Heyes in a pre-game ceremony this Friday night before the puck drops on our matchup against the Brantford Bulldogs.

