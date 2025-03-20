Honouring Our Overagers: Cedrick Guindon
March 20, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
As the OHL regular season winds down this week, Jordan Jackson sat down with our three overage players to reminisce on their OHL careers. Cedrick Guindon began his OHL career with the Owen Sound Attack as their 10th overall pick in the 2020 OHL Priority Selection and was a member of the organization until this past summer when he was acquired by the Kingston Frontenacs.
We will be honouring Cedrick alongside teammates and fellow overage players Charlie Schenkel and Gage Heyes in a pre-game ceremony this Friday night before the puck drops on our matchup against the Brantford Bulldogs.
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2025
- OHL Announces Disciplinary Action against Kingston Frontenacs and Ottawa 67's - OHL
- Firebirds Sign U18 Draft Pick Josh Bonnyman - Flint Firebirds
- Honouring Our Overagers: Cedrick Guindon - Kingston Frontenacs
- Kingston Needs a Win Tonight to Keep Pace in the Race for the Eastern Conference Crown - Kingston Frontenacs
- 176 CHL Alumni to Compete in 2025 U SPORTS University Cup - OHL
- Game Day - March 19 - GUE vs. ER - Guelph Storm
- Gens Head North to Take on the Battalion - Oshawa Generals
- Bulldogs' Streak Snapped by Steelheads in Mid Week Defeat - Brantford Bulldogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kingston Frontenacs Stories
- Honouring Our Overagers: Cedrick Guindon
- Kingston Needs a Win Tonight to Keep Pace in the Race for the Eastern Conference Crown
- Honouring Our Overagers: Charlie Schenkel
- Fronts this Week: the Final Week of the OHL Regular Season Is Here
- Fronts Grab Huge Win in Ottawa Sunday Afternoon