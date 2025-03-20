Spirit Announce First-Round Playoff Schedule against Erie
March 20, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Saginaw Spirit News Release
Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit have clinched 4th place in the OHL's Western Conference in the 2024-2025 season, and will take on the Erie Otters in the first round of the OHL Playoffs. As the higher seed, the Spirit will play Game 1 at the Dow Event Center on Thursday, March 27th at 7:05pm.
Tickets
Full Series Schedule:
Game 1 - Erie at Saginaw: Thursday, March 27th, 7:05pm
Game 2 - Erie at Saginaw: Saturday, March 29th, 7:05pm
Game 3 - Saginaw at Erie: Tuesday, April 1st, 7:00pm
Game 4 - Saginaw at Erie: Thursday, April 3rd, 7:00pm
**Game 5 - Erie at Saginaw: Saturday, April 5th, 7:05pm
**Game 6 - Saginaw at Erie: Monday, April 7th, 7:00pm
**Game 7 - Erie at Saginaw: Tuesday, April 8th, 7:05pm
**= if necessary
The Spirit and Otters have met twice in the playoffs in their history, with the most recent matchup coming all the way back in 2014. Saginaw is looking for its first postseason series victory against the Erie.
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2025
- Spitfires Blank Sarnia 5-0 - Windsor Spitfires
- Generals Lose to Battalion 5-1 in North Bay - Oshawa Generals
- Kingston Takes Care of Business in Peterborough, Winning 6-2 - Kingston Frontenacs
- Spirit Announce First-Round Playoff Schedule against Erie - Saginaw Spirit
- Otters Finish 16-16-2 on the Road with 6-4 Loss at Guelph - Erie Otters
- Regular Season Finale vs. Flint Sold Out - Saginaw Spirit
- OHL Announces Disciplinary Action against Kingston Frontenacs and Ottawa 67's - OHL
- Firebirds Sign U18 Draft Pick Josh Bonnyman - Flint Firebirds
- Honouring Our Overagers: Cedrick Guindon - Kingston Frontenacs
- Kingston Needs a Win Tonight to Keep Pace in the Race for the Eastern Conference Crown - Kingston Frontenacs
- 176 CHL Alumni to Compete in 2025 U SPORTS University Cup - OHL
- Game Day - March 19 - GUE vs. ER - Guelph Storm
- Gens Head North to Take on the Battalion - Oshawa Generals
- Bulldogs' Streak Snapped by Steelheads in Mid Week Defeat - Brantford Bulldogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.