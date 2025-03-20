Spirit Announce First-Round Playoff Schedule against Erie

March 20, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit have clinched 4th place in the OHL's Western Conference in the 2024-2025 season, and will take on the Erie Otters in the first round of the OHL Playoffs. As the higher seed, the Spirit will play Game 1 at the Dow Event Center on Thursday, March 27th at 7:05pm.

Full Series Schedule:

Game 1 - Erie at Saginaw: Thursday, March 27th, 7:05pm

Game 2 - Erie at Saginaw: Saturday, March 29th, 7:05pm

Game 3 - Saginaw at Erie: Tuesday, April 1st, 7:00pm

Game 4 - Saginaw at Erie: Thursday, April 3rd, 7:00pm

**Game 5 - Erie at Saginaw: Saturday, April 5th, 7:05pm

**Game 6 - Saginaw at Erie: Monday, April 7th, 7:00pm

**Game 7 - Erie at Saginaw: Tuesday, April 8th, 7:05pm

**= if necessary

The Spirit and Otters have met twice in the playoffs in their history, with the most recent matchup coming all the way back in 2014. Saginaw is looking for its first postseason series victory against the Erie.

