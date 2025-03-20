OHL Announces Disciplinary Action against Kingston Frontenacs and Ottawa 67's

Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League today announced disciplinary action against head coaches Troy Mann of the Kingston Frontenacs and Dave Cameron of the Ottawa 67's resulting from a verbal altercation between the two following the regular season game of Sunday, March 16 at Ottawa.

The Kingston Frontenacs Hockey Club has been fined a total of $3,500 as a result of Head Coach Troy Mann's inappropriate verbal engagement with the opposing team, leading to confrontational actions in the dressing room area following the conclusion of the game.

The Ottawa 67's Hockey Club has been fined a total of $2,500 as a result of Head Coach Dave Cameron's inappropriate actions seeking confrontation around the dressing room area following the conclusion of the game.

