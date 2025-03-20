OHL Announces Disciplinary Action against Kingston Frontenacs and Ottawa 67's
March 20, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release
Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League today announced disciplinary action against head coaches Troy Mann of the Kingston Frontenacs and Dave Cameron of the Ottawa 67's resulting from a verbal altercation between the two following the regular season game of Sunday, March 16 at Ottawa.
The Kingston Frontenacs Hockey Club has been fined a total of $3,500 as a result of Head Coach Troy Mann's inappropriate verbal engagement with the opposing team, leading to confrontational actions in the dressing room area following the conclusion of the game.
The Ottawa 67's Hockey Club has been fined a total of $2,500 as a result of Head Coach Dave Cameron's inappropriate actions seeking confrontation around the dressing room area following the conclusion of the game.
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2025
- OHL Announces Disciplinary Action against Kingston Frontenacs and Ottawa 67's - OHL
- Firebirds Sign U18 Draft Pick Josh Bonnyman - Flint Firebirds
- Honouring Our Overagers: Cedrick Guindon - Kingston Frontenacs
- Kingston Needs a Win Tonight to Keep Pace in the Race for the Eastern Conference Crown - Kingston Frontenacs
- 176 CHL Alumni to Compete in 2025 U SPORTS University Cup - OHL
- Game Day - March 19 - GUE vs. ER - Guelph Storm
- Gens Head North to Take on the Battalion - Oshawa Generals
- Bulldogs' Streak Snapped by Steelheads in Mid Week Defeat - Brantford Bulldogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.