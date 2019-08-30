Redbirds Upended in Series Opener 3-1

August 30, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release





DES MOINES, Iowa - The Memphis Redbirds (68-69) fell behind 5-0 after the first inning and could not rally back against the Iowa Cubs (Cubs) Friday night in Des Moines, Iowa, in a 5-1 defeat.

The loss ends the Redbirds' hopes of winning their division for the third-straight season and ends their chance of defending their Triple-A National Champion crown in front of the hometown fans.

Iowa (73-64) jumped all over Redbird starter Tommy Parsons in the first inning, who was making his Triple-A debut after being transferred earlier today, by tagging him for five runs on three hits, highlighted by a grand slam by Robel Garcia.

After a tough start to his Triple-A career, Parsons battled back, allowing no runs on four hits over his last four innings of work. He whiffed six batters and issued two walks and threw 55 of his 91 pitches for strikes.

The Redbirds got on the board in the fifth inning, with Randy Arozarena leading off with a hit by a pitch. He would later score on a groundout by Rangel Ravelo. Arozarena finished the contest going 1-for-3 with a double, extending his hitting streak to a season-high nine games. He has also reached base safely in his last 46 starts.

Jesus Cruz was first out of the bullpen for the Redbirds, tossing two perfect frames and whiffing four batters. Cruz struck out the side in the sixth inning. Bryan Dobzanski pitched a scoreless ninth inning in his second Triple-A appearance of his career.

The offense was unable to find a timely hit all night, as the bats went 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position, stranding 11 runners overall. The Redbirds left runners in scoring position in five of the nine innings.

Dylan Carlson went 2-for-4 with a triple and he now has at least two hits in eight of his 14 starts with the Redbirds. Ramon Urias also had a two-hit game, collecting a pair of singles.

The Redbirds continue their series against Iowa tomorrow at 7:08 p.m. in the final series of the season. The series finishes with a 12:08 p.m. game on Monday.

Upcoming Games of Note at AutoZone Park

Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 7:00: Triple A-National Championship Game presented by Ephesus Sports Lighting; free BBQ Nachos and a drink to all fans as part of "Nacho Average Tuesday" presented by Dave & Buster's

For more information on the 2019 season, visit www.memphisredbirds.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 30, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.