Missions Elimated from Playoff Contention
August 30, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - San Antonio Missions News Release
NASHVILLE - The Missions rallied from an early 4-0 deficit to briefly tie Friday's affair at First Tennessee Park, but a solo homerun by Patrick Wisdom in the eighth inning provided the Sounds with a 6-5 win, which officially eliminated San Antonio from the American Southern Division pennant race.
First place Round Rock lost its game in Omaha, but the Missions needed to sweep their series in Nashville while hoping that Omaha swept Round Rock. That was the only scenario that would have put the Missions into the post season.
Corbin Burnes overcame a very shaky first inning in which he walked three and allowed four runs. He permitted only one run and two hits over his final four innings of work before calling it a night.
San Antonio tied the score at five in the eighth inning on a leadoff homerun by Tyrone Taylor and an rbi groundout from Tuffy Gosewisch.
Reliever Jake Faria quickly surrendered the lead when he served up Wisdom's homerun to start the home half of the eighth inning.
San Antonio was also hurt by the fact that it tied a season high by grounding into four double plays.
Friday's loss dropped the club's record to 4-20 in one run games on the road. They were 18-5 in one run games at Wolff Stadium.
Several players are expected to be promoted to Milwaukee prior to Saturday's contest.
RH Zack Brown (3-7) vs RH Pedro Payano (2-3) 7:05 PM
KONO 860 AM
