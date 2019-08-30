Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (63-71) vs. San Antonio Missions (79-57)

August 30, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Nashville Sounds News Release





Game #135: Nashville Sounds (63-71) vs. San Antonio Missions (79-57)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Phillips Valdez (1-7, 5.06) vs. RHP Corbin Burnes (0-1, 8.31)

First Pitch: 7:05 CST

Radio: 97.5 FM

TV: MiLB TV

At the Park

Gates open at 5:35 p.m.

2020 Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by FOX 17 News to the first 4,000 fans.

Faith and Family Worship Night presented by Trevecca University - Join the Sounds for a night of worship and baseball at First Tennessee Park. Trevecca's Awaken performs a pre-game concert near the Family Fun Zone with worship set to begin at 6:00. Fans attending Faith and Family Worship Night can receive a $2 ticket discount by ordering tickets online.

Memphis Grizzlies Regional Caravan Tour stop at First Tennessee Park featuring 2019 second overall pick Ja Morant and the Grizz Entertainment Squad.

FOX 17 News postgame fireworks presented by Koorsen Fire & Security.

From the Notes

Phillips Valdez: 27-year-old Phillips Valdez starts for the Sounds tonight's game. The right-hander is making his 14th start and 25th overall appearance with Nashville. Valdez is 1-7 with a 5.06 ERA in his 24 games (13 starts) and has covered 74.2 innings. Valdez has made 11 appearances for Texas and is 0-0 with a 3.94 ERA. He last pitched on August 28 in a relief role against Omaha. He worked one scoreless inning and thre 15 pitches (11 strikes). His last start was June 24 at New Orleans. Valdez split the 2018 season between Double-A Harrisburg and Triple-A Syracuse and went 6-7 with a 2.73 ERA in 31 games (19 starts). In his minor league career, Valdez is 38-34 with a 3.77 ERA. He signed a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers on December 21, 2018. He was originally signed by the Cleveland Indians on May 29, 2009.

One Final Series: The Sounds begin their final four-game homestand of the season tonight. Nashville is 27-39 at First Tennessee Park in 2019. The 27 wins is the second-fewest home wins in the Pacific Coast League, ahead of only Salt Lake's 25-41 mark. With Nashville's win in Omaha last night, they closed their road schedule with a 36-32 record away from First Tennessee Park.

Valdez is Back on the Bump: Right-hander Phillips Valdez starts for the Sounds for the first time since June 24 when he started against New Orleans on the road. Since then, he has made eight relief appearances for Nashville and 10 relief appearances for Texas. In 13 starts with Nashville, Valdez is 1-5 with a 5.47 ERA (32 ER/52.2 IP). In 11 games in relief, he's 0-2 with a 4.09 ERA (10 ER/22.0 IP). Valdez made his Major League debut on June 8 against Oakland and recorded his first Major League strikeout on July 3 when he struck out Mike Trout.

What's up Big Perm? I mean Big Worm: The Sounds have played their best baseball on Fridays. Entering tonight's game against San Antonio, Nashville is 15-5 in games played on Friday. Their next best day-of-week record is Monday at 9-7. The comedy classic movie Friday was released on April 26, 1995. On the 24th anniversary of the release date - April 26, 2019, the Sounds beat the Iowa Cubs, 2-1, on a Friday.

Climbing the Home Run Board: Infielder Matt Davidson launched his 32nd home run of the season for Nashville last night, moving into 5th all-time in single-season team history. He is tied with Renato Nunez (2017) and Chad Hermansen (1999). The home run record is 34, shared by Steve Balboni (1980) and Brian Dayett (1982). Davidson has been on a home run tear in August, hitting 8 homers in 22 games and 6 homers in his last 11 games. The 32 home runs are tied for 6th-most in the Pacific Coast League.

What's the word around Nashville?

Nashville Sounds (@nashvillesounds)

DETAILS: @JaMorant will be signing autographs from 6:45 to 7:30, or the end of the first inning, whichever comes first. The table will be located near The Band Box. One item per person. Gates will open tonight at 5:30. @GrizzNashville @memgrizz

3HL (@3HL1045)

We're talking with @memgrizz PG @JaMorant now. He'll be @nashvillesounds game tonight signing autographs.

Erika Glover (ErikaJGlover)

Normally pitching stories, but tonight I'm pitching strikes! Come watch me throw the ceremonial first pitch at tonight's @nashvillesounds' game! #wishmeluck @FOXNashville

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 30, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.