Reno Aces Game Notes

August 30, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release





Today's Game: The playoffs are officially out of reach, but the Aces continue to inch their way to the 2019 finish line with a four-game series in Salt Lake City, Utah. Joel Payamps has come off the Reno Injured List and will make his first start since August 12. Payamps and the Aces will face Salt Lake right-hander Jeremy Beasley who made 22 starts for Double-A Mobile this season and two in the Pacific Coast League.

About Last Night: Chris Shaw, first baseman for the Sacramento River Cats, had a night to remember Thursday at Raley Field. The power-hitting left-handed swinger went 3-for-3 against Reno starter Riley Smith with three home runs and seven RBI. For Shaw, it was his first three-homer game of the year - tying Mac Williamson as the only River Cats to hit three in a single game this season (both against Reno). Offensively for the Aces, Andy Young's 20th homer of the season was all they could muster against a hard-throwing Sacramento pitching staff. The loss knocked Reno out of playoff contention, now five games back of the River Cats with four games remaining in the Regular season. Sacramento became the first team in the Pacific Coast League to clinch their spot in the 2019 PCL playoffs.

20-piece: With a two-run homer last night, Andy Young joined an elite group of Aces power-hitters with 20 or more homers in a single season. Four Aces sluggers have accomplished that feat this season (Cron, 38 - Tomas, 29 - Mathisen, 23 - Young, 20). Young has appeared in just 64 games with the Aces this season. He is just the second player in Aces history to hit 20+ homers in less than 65 games (Willy Mo Pena, 2011, 21 HR, 63 G). Below is a list of Reno Aces players to hit 20+ homers in a season:

Kevin Cron - 2018 - 22 | Christian Walker - 2017 - 32 | Oswaldo Arcia - 2017 -24 | Zach Borenstein - 2017 - 24 | Kyle Jensen - 2016 - 30 | Peter O'Brien - 2016 - 24 | Mitch Haniger - 2016 - 20 | Jamie Romak - 2015 - 27 | Peter O'Brien - 2015 - 26 | Cody Ransom - 2011 - 27 | Willy Mo Pena - 2011 - 21 | Brandon Allen - 2010 - 25 |

Cron, Kevin - Party of Three: Kevin Cron recorded his 11th three-hit game of the season last night. In Cron's 81 games with Reno in 2019, the All-Star infielder has two or more hits in 30 games. Despite having recorded 59 extra-base hits this year, all three of Cron's hits last night were singles. His first an infield single and his last, a blooper into shallow right field.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 30, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.