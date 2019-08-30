Contreras to Begin Rehab Assignment with Iowa Tonight

August 30, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Iowa Cubs News Release





DES MOINES, IA - Willson Contreras is slated to begin a rehab assignment with the Iowa Cubs as they take on the Memphis Redbirds at 7:08 tonight at Principal Park. Contreras is expected to bat second and catch.

The 27-year-old has been sidelined since Aug. 10 with a right hamstring strain. The catcher is batting .275 (81-for-295) with 19 home runs and 57 RBI in 87 games with the Cubs this season. He was previously on the injured list with a right foot strain for 10 days in July.

Contreras signed with the Cubs as a non-drafted free agent in 2009 as an infielder, and converted to catching during the 2012 season. He made his Triple-A debut with Iowa on Opening Day in 2016 and hit .353 (72-for-204) in 55 games before getting his first major league call up in June.

Since his time in Iowa, Contreras has helped the Cubs to a World Series Championship in 2016 and earned back-to-back N.L. All-Star honors in 2018 and 2019.

Iowa plays as the Iowa Caucuses tonight to kick off its final regular-season homestand of the year. For more information or tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 30, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.