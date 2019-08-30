Contreras to Begin Rehab Assignment with Iowa Tonight
August 30, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA - Willson Contreras is slated to begin a rehab assignment with the Iowa Cubs as they take on the Memphis Redbirds at 7:08 tonight at Principal Park. Contreras is expected to bat second and catch.
The 27-year-old has been sidelined since Aug. 10 with a right hamstring strain. The catcher is batting .275 (81-for-295) with 19 home runs and 57 RBI in 87 games with the Cubs this season. He was previously on the injured list with a right foot strain for 10 days in July.
Contreras signed with the Cubs as a non-drafted free agent in 2009 as an infielder, and converted to catching during the 2012 season. He made his Triple-A debut with Iowa on Opening Day in 2016 and hit .353 (72-for-204) in 55 games before getting his first major league call up in June.
Since his time in Iowa, Contreras has helped the Cubs to a World Series Championship in 2016 and earned back-to-back N.L. All-Star honors in 2018 and 2019.
Iowa plays as the Iowa Caucuses tonight to kick off its final regular-season homestand of the year. For more information or tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
