Game Notes: San Antonio Missions at Nashville Sounds

August 30, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - San Antonio Missions News Release





San Antonio Missions (79-57) at Nashville Sounds (63-71)

Game #137/Away Game #67

Thursday, August 29, 7:05 p.m.

First Tennessee Park

MiLB.tv / KONO 860 AM

RHP Corbin Burnes (0-1, 8.31) vs. RHP Phillips Valdez (1-7, 5.13)

So You're Saying There's A Chance: With four games remaining in the regular season, the San Antonio Missions are still in contention to win their division but they will need some help to do so. Currently sitting three games back of Round Rock, the Missions will need to sweep the Nashville Sounds this weekend to have a chance to win the division. However, the Missions would need Omaha to sweep Round Rock in their four-game series. If the Missions and Express are tied after Monday's game, Round Rock owns the tiebreaker of head-to-head record: 10-6.

Taylor vs. Nashville: One of the players who could be crucial to the Missions success this weekend could be outfelder Tyrone Taylor. In eight games against Nashville this season he is batting .393 (11-for-28) with four runs, a home run, two doubles, and five RBI. He has hit safely in six of his eight games against Nashville including all four games he has played at Nashville in 2019.

Monthly Record: In last night's loss, Missions pitchers struck out seven batters giving them 270 strikeouts for the month of August This is a new season-high for most strikeouts in a month. The previous high was 269 in May. The have a chance to set another monthy high for stolen bases. Missions baserunners have swiped 24 bags this month while the monthly high this season is 27 in July.

