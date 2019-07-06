Redbirds Earn Saturday Night Win at Iowa

July 6, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release





DES MOINES, Iowa - A four-run fourth inning gave the Memphis Redbirds a 5-1 cushion over the Iowa Cubs (Cubs), and 4.0 scoreless innings by the bullpen to finish the game secured a 5-4 win for the Redbirds Saturday night in Des Moines, Iowa.

Memphis (36-53) trailed 1-0 before tying the game in the top of the second on an Irving Lopez double, and the Redbirds plated four more in the top of the fourth on three run-scoring singles. Lane Thomas and starting pitcher Harold Arauz drove in single runs with their knocks, and Randy Arozarena plated two with his single to center field.

Arozarena now has a hit in each of his last 10 starts.

After giving up the run in the first inning, Arauz faced the minimum in the second, third, and fourth innings to help the Redbirds keep the 5-1 lead into the bottom of the fifth before Iowa (51-38) scored three times to get within a run. Arauz was lifted after throwing 5.0 innings and allowing four runs, three earned, on seven hits.

Taking the ball from Arauz in the sixth, the Memphis bullpen locked down to secure the victory. Mike Mayers tossed the sixth inning as part of his injury rehab assignment and allowed a two-out double, but he struck out the final batter of the inning.

Chasen Shreve worked a perfect seventh inning, and he gave way to Ryan Helsley. Helsley promptly struck out the side in the eighth and got two strikeouts and a groundout in the ninth to wrap up the win and pick up his first save of the season.

Thanks to his double and a walk, Lopez has reached base in 11-straight games.

The win ended Memphis' three-game losing streak.

Memphis and Iowa play one more game in their series, tomorrow afternoon at 1:08, before the All-Star Break runs Monday-Wednesday. The Redbirds return home on Thursday to start a four-game series with the Oklahoma City Dodgers (Dodgers).

Upcoming Games of Note at AutoZone Park

Thursday, July 11 at 7:05: Throwback Thursday presented by Polk's Meat Products featuring the Redbirds suiting up as the Memphis Chicks and throwback concession pricing of $2 beers and $1 Polk's hot dogs; College Night with $5 Bluff tickets for college students with a college ID

Friday, July 12 at 7:05: Redbirds Trucker Cap giveaway to the first 1,500 fans courtesy of Campbell Clinic; All-You-Can-Eat Night specialty ticket presented by Dave & Buster's featuring an all-you-can-eat ribs buffet and a free $15 Dave & Buster's Power Card available at www.memphisredbirds.com/allyoucaneat; Chick-fil-A Friday Family Pack specialty ticket option with free ballpark food and free Chick-fil-A at www.memphisredbirds.com/fridayfamilypack, "YADI" Dog Bowl specialty ticket option at www.memphisredbirds.com/cardinals

Saturday, July 13 at 6:35: Terminix Saturday Fireworks Show after the game; Aldo's Pizza specialty ticket with free soda at the ballpark and free and discounted food and beverage at Aldo's Pizza Pies available at www.memphisredbirds.com/aldos

Sunday, July 14 at 2:05: Redbirds Wiffle Bat giveaway to the first 2,000 fans presented by Prairie Farms Dairy; Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sunday (free ice cream for kids upon entering); pregame player autographs presented by Allegiant Air; kids run the bases after the game

For more information on the 2019 season, visit www.memphisredbirds.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.