Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (38-49) vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (40-48)

Game #88: Nashville Sounds (38-49) at Omaha Storm Chasers (40-48)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Tim Dillard (5-7, 5.12) vs. RHP Kyle Zimmer (1-3, 4.76)/RHP Zach Lovvorn (3-8, 8.07)

First Pitch: 7:05 CST

Radio: 97.5 FM

TV: MiLB TV

From the Notes

Nashville vs. Lovvorn: The Sounds played against Zach Lovvorn on April 29, where Nasvhille beat Omaha 5-4 at First Tennessee Park. Lovvorn made the start and earned no decision, going 4.0 innings and allowed 3 earned runs on 7 hits and 3 walks while striking out 2 batters. The Sounds preformed as such against Lovvorn: Matt Davidson, 1-2; Zack Granite, 1-2; Andy Ibanez, 0-2, BB; Carlos Tocci, 0-2, BB; Eli White, 2-2.

Hot Heineman: Outfielder Scott Heineman had another good night, going 3-for-3 on Friday with 1 double, 1 triple and a walk. That extended his on-base streak to 15 games, tied for the 5th-longest among active Pacific Coast League hitters. In the span, he is hitting .365 (19-for-52) with 8 runs, 3 doubles, 2 triples, 2 home runs, 8 RBI and 3 walks (.421 OBP).

Dilly Dilly!: Pitcher Tim Dillard pitched in his 500th career minor league game in his last outing. On top of his franchise records he's been adding to, he's been working towards other minor league milestones. Dillard is 38 batters shy of his 6000th batter faced in his minor league career. He is also 52 strikeouts away from reaching number 1000 and he is one home run away from allowing 100 in his MiLB career.

What's the word around Nashville?

John Blake (@RangerBlake)

Mike Minor will not start Sunday's game at Minnesota in order to give him extra rest prior to start of second half. LHP Joe Palumbo will be recalled from Nashville on Sunday to pitch in the first half finale

Mark Inabinett (@AMarkG1)

Former @P_C_baseball/@Bison_BSB/@WeAreSouth_BSB pitcher Locke St. John goes back to the @nashvillesounds after a five-game callup.

Nashville Sounds (@nashvillesounds)

.@SoundsBooster clearly loves his pillow.

You will to! The first 1,000 kids 12 & under to the ballpark next Sunday (July 14) will take one home, courtesy of @FirstTennessee.

See you then: atmilb.com/2ESxhc0

