Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (35-53) at Iowa Cubs (51-37)

Saturday, July 6 - 7:08 p.m. (CT) - Principal Park (11,000) - Des Moines, Iowa

Game #89 - Road Game #44 (21-22)

RHP Harold Arauz (3-2, 6.75) vs RHP Adbert Alzolay (2-1, 3.09)

BY THE NUMBERS

6-16 The Redbirds record in one-run games this season. Their last five games have been decided by one run and the 'Birds have gone 1-4 in those contests. The Redbirds are also 0-8 in one-run games on the road.

6 Number of errors committed in the first two games in this series against the Cubs. The Redbirds had committed six total errors in their last 17 games.

THE GAME

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Memphis Redbirds continue their brief four-game road trip tonight in the third game of this set against the Iowa Cubs. The Redbirds dropped last night's contest 9-8 and their last five games overall have been decided by just one run. Edmundo Sosa lauched the Redbirds' third grand slam of the season last night for his ninth home run of the season. Adolis Garcia, Andrew Knizner and Lane Thomas all had two hits and Randy Arozarena has now hit safely in his last nine starts. Tonight's game will be broadcast live on www.memphisredbirds.com with Steve Selby on the call.

ON THE HILL: Right-hander Harold Arauz is scheduled to make his tenth appearance and seventh start for the Redbirds tonight. It will be his 16th appearance overall across all levels this season. In his last time out on Monday vs. New Orleans, he suffered the loss (1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R/ER, 0 BB, 3 SO, 1 HR) in the Redbirds' 4-3 defeat to the Baby Cakes. His outing was shortened to just 1.0 inning of work due to rain suspending the contest. He struck-out the side in the first, but allowed a solo home run which handed him the loss. He has fanned at least three batters in each of his last three starts. He has worked at least 5.0 innings in four of isx starts and boasts one relief outing of 6.0 innings. Prior to rejoining the Redbirds on June 6, Arauz went 0-4, 8.86 (21 ER/21.1 IP) in five starts with Double-A Springfield. He yielded an opponent's average of .385 (40x104) and allowed 11 extra-base hits. He also allowed career-highs in hits (12, May 4) and walks (5, May 15) during that span. Overall, he has allowed three earned runs or fewer in six of his 12 starts overall and has made just two quality starts in his outings. The 24-year-old has fanned 43 has issued 27 walks in 65.1 innings across all levels this season. Arauz has yielded an opponent's average of .327 (90x275) overall but has limited opponents to a .242 average (8x33) when pitching as a reliever. The Chiriqui, Panama, native is in his 8th professional season and first within the Cardinals organization. He has also spent time in the Houston and Philadelphia systems at various levels. At Advanced-A Clearwater on July 30, 2017, Arauz tossed a no-hitter.

The Cubs are scheduled to start right-hander Adbert Alzolay in tonight's contest. The 24-year-old is slated to make his first start with Iowa since June 14 after making his first career Major League stint. With the I-Cubs, Alzolay has gone 2-1, 3.09 (11 ER/32.0 IP) in six starts at the Triple-A level. In his last time out on Monday at Pittsburgh, he suffered the loss (2.2 IP, 10 H, 7 R/ER, 1 BB, 3 SO, 2 HR, 1 HBP) in the Cubs' 18-5 defeat to the Pirates. Alzolay made his MLB debut on June 20 vs. New York-NL, where he earned the win in relief (4.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R/ER, 2 BB, 5 SO, 1 HR) for his first career MLB victory. His first start came on June 25 vs. Atlanta, where he took no-decision (4.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R/ER, 4 BB, 4 SO, 1 HR) in the Cubs' 3-2 defeat to the Braves. His last start with Iowa came on June 14 at Fresno, where he earned the win (6.0 IP, 8 H, 2 R/ER, 0 BB, 9 SO, 1 HR) in the Cubs' 7-2 victory over the Grizzlies. He has fanned at least six batters in all six of his starts in Iowa and the nine strikeouts matched a season high (2 times). He has also made quality starts in three of six and has allowed two earned runs or fewer in five straight. He went 2-4, 4.76 (21 ER/39.2 IP) in eight starts at Iowa last season before being sidelined due to a lat injury. The Puerto Ordaz, Venezuela, native is in his seventh professional season, spending all of them with the Chicago-NL organization. He entered the season ranked as the No. 2 prospect in the organization according to Baseball America. He is currently ranked as the No. 4 prospect in the Cubs system according to MLB.com.

HISTORY WITH IOWA: Memphis has faced off against Iowa every year since 1998 and lead 168-140 in the all-time series. In those 21 seasons, the Redbirds have a winning record against the Cubs in 11 seasons and have a losing record in just one season (2015) since 2013. The Redbirds posted their best record against the Cubs last season, going 14-2 overall, 6-2 at AutoZone Park and a whopping 8-0 on the road at Principal Park in Des Moines, Iowa.

At this facility, the Redbirds have winning records in each of the last two seasons and in three of the last five overall. They also only have winning records in five of 21 seasons at Principal Park, with this two-year stretch being the most successful in team history. They trail in the series here 69-85.

Memphis has winning records in downtown Memphis in 17 seasons and has lost two home games each year to the Cubs since 2016. They have not had a losing record at home to the Cubs since 2012. Overall, they lead the series in the Bluff City with a 99-55 advantage.

THE SEASON

ABOUT THE LAST ONE: An early slugfest left the game tied at 7 after three innings, and the Iowa Cubs (Cubs) scored twice in the bottom of the eighth to lock up a 9-8 win over the Memphis Redbirds Friday night in Des Moines, Iowa.

Memphis (35-53) scored six times in the top of the second to open a 7-2 lead, highlighted by an Edmundo Sosa grand slam. Iowa (51-37) came right back and scored three times in the home-half and then twice more in the bottom of the third to deadlock the game at 7 heading to the fourth.

The Redbirds scored a go-ahead run in the top of the sixth with Randy Arozarena doubling home Chris Chinea. Arozarena now has a hit in nine-straight starts.

Memphis kept its 8-7 lead until the bottom of the eighth, when the Cubs scored twice off Chris Ellis on a pair of singles.

John Nogowski singled with one out in the top of the ninth to become the tying run, but he was stranded as the last two Redbirds of the game struck out. Nogowski has hits in 19 of his last 20 games with a plate appearance.

Adolis Garcia, Andrew Knizner, and Lane Thomas all had two-hit games for the Redbirds to go along with Sosa's four RBI performance.

Mike Mayers made an injury rehab appearance in relief for the Redbirds, walking two in 0.2 innings.

ROSTER MOVES: The following moves were also made last night, prior to the game:

Rangel Ravelo was recalled by St. Louis and Lane Thomas was optioned to Memphis.

Ravelo heads to St. Louis to make his second big-league stint of the season after having his contract purchased on June 16. He made his Major League debut on June 17 after 838 career minor league games and would collect his first-career hit on June 19.

Thomas completes his third MLB stint of the season, making two appearances and going 0-for-3 at the dish.

KNIZNER A PACIFIC COAST LEAGUE ALL-STAR: Andrew Knizner was added to the Pacific Coast League All-Star Game the league announced Friday.

Knizner has also been named an Appalachian League postseason All-Star (2016) and started the Midwest League All-Star game in 2017. He also represented the Cardinals in the 2018 All-Star Futures Game.

This season, Knizner has thrown out 22 of 49 would-be base stealers (44.9 percent) and he leads the PCL with 22 baserunners caught stealing.

THE AMAZING RANDY: After slashing .374/.456/.607/1.063 in 28 games between Double-A Springfield and Triple-A Memphis in June, Randy Arozarena was named Cardinals Minor League Player of the Month. He also had five home runs, eight doubles, 20 RBI, and four stolen bases.

Making his Memphis debut on June 12 after arriving from Springfield, Arozarena proceeded to hit in 13-of-18 games in the month with the Redbirds, including a five-game hitting streak to end the month that included a pair of four-hit games. He had his eight-game hitting streak snapped last night, but has hit safely in his last nine starts. He also has five games with at least three hits during that span.

On Thursday, among prospects with at least 100 plate-appearances over the last 30 days he ranked 1st in hits (40) and average (.414), 2nd in OBP (.484) and total bases (70), T-3rd in doubles (10) and 5th in OPS (1.115). (Credit: MLB Pipeline)

This is Arozarena's second-career monthly honor from the Cardinals after being honored in June 2017 while playing for Advanced-A Palm Beach.

NEW ORLEANS SERIES WRAP: The Memphis Redbirds lost their series to the New Orleans Baby Cakes 3-2 in the first meeting between the two teams at AutoZone Park this season. The Redbirds have now dropped five of their last six series at home and have not posted a winning homestand since May 7-14. The Redbirds have not posted a losing record at home against the Baby Cakes since 2012.Both clubs scored 23 runs in the series, with the last three games being decided by one-run contests. The 'Birds went 1-2 in those games and have a 6-14 record on the season in one-run ball games. The Redbirds set a season-high for their largest comeback of the season on Sunday after falling behind 5-0 to win 10-6.

Randy Arozarena led the way once again for the Redbirds offensively in the series, going 12-for-20 (.600) with five runs, two doubles, a home run and four RBI. Arozarena had at least three hits in three games and posted a four-hit performance on Sunday. Through 21 games with Memphis following the series, Arozarena is slashing .405/.463/.595/1.058 and has failed to reach safely when he starts just twice (19 G). John Nogowski had his 15-game hitting streak ended during the completion of Monday's suspended contest, but he went 8-for-18 (.444) in the series overall to boost his season average to .316, which ranks 2nd among Redbird regulars. In last night's series finale, Max Schrock collected just his second three-hit game of the season by going 3-for-5 with a double. Since returning from the Injured List on June 27, Schrock has gone 8-for-22 (.364) with two doubles and a home run. His two-run shot on Tuesday during the completion of Monday's suspended game was his first home run since July 15, 2018. Overall in the series, the Redbirds batted .314 (51x162) against Baby Cakes pitching.

The 'Birds starting staff went 0-3, 6.95 (17 ER/22.0 IP) fanning 18 batters while issuing 11 walks. They allowed seven home runs and yielded an opponent's average of .218 (34x156). Genesis Cabrera turned in the lone quality start of the series by allowing three runs over 6.0 innings of work in Tuesday's seven-inning contest. It was his third quality start in his last five outings with Memphis and he has allowed three earned runs or fewer in each of those starts. He has lowered his season ERA from 7.81 to a season-low 5.34 during that span. Austin Warner made his 2019 Memphis debut on Sunday by tossing 6.0 innings. Despite allowing back-to-back home runs to begin the game, Warner settled in and had three, one-two-three innings over his next five. Junior Fernandez tossed 3.1 innings in two games this series, allowing one run and two hits. In his first three Triple-A appearances, he has allowed four hits and one run in 6.2 innings. Seth Elledge earned his first career Triple-A win by tossing a scoreless seventh in Tuesday's game.

JUNE RECAP: The Redbirds finished June with a 11-16 record, going 3-12 at AutoZone Park and 8-4 on the road. This is the just the third time since 2017, that the Redbirds have posted a losing record in a month, adding to May 2019 and August 2018. The 39 home runs slugged by the Redbirds ranks 2nd for home runs in June, falling just one home run shy of joining the 2005 squad (44) of being the only two teams in Redbird history to hit at least 40 home runs in June. The 102 total home runs launched this season through June are the most by any Redbirds team. The team's .296 average in June was nearly 50 points higher than May's average of .247.

PACIFIC COAST LEAGUE ALL-STARS: Memphis Redbirds pitcher Jake Woodford and infielder Rangel Ravelo have been named to the 2019 Pacific Coast League All-Star Team, with the 32nd annual Triple-A All-Star Game against the International League stars on Wednesday, July 10 in El Paso, Texas.

Woodford was the top vote-getter among all pitchers and earns the prestigious starting nod. He is the sixth Redbird, and second-straight, to start an All-Star Game on the mound.

Ravelo leads Redbirds regulars with a .323 batting average, which was highlighted by a 19-game hitting streak earlier this season that ended one game shy of matching the franchise record.

