OKC Dodgers Game Notes - July 6, 2019

Round Rock Express (51-37) vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers (37-50)

Game #88 of 140/Home #43 of 70 (16-26)

Pitching Probables: RR-RHP Brandon Bielak (2-3, 6.16) vs. OKC-LHP Rob Zastryzny (2-3, 6.59)

Saturday, July 6, 2019 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio - Alex Freedman

Today's Game: The OKC Dodgers continue their series against the Round Rock Express at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, looking for a fourth straight win...Hall of Fame catcher Johnny Bench is scheduled to throw out a first pitch and then join retiring Baseball Hall of Fame President Jeff Idelson and acclaimed photographer Jean Fruth near the OKC Dodgers Team Store to sign copies of the book "Grassroots Baseball: Where Legends Begin"...Fireworks, presented by Dental Depot, are scheduled to follow the game.

Yesterday's Games: The Dodgers swept both games of a doubleheader against Round Rock Friday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, shutting out the Express in the first game, 1-0, before defeating the Express, 4-3, in the second game...In Game 1, Dodgers starting pitcher Mitchell White (3-4) threw 5.1 scoreless innings and held the Express to two hits with two walks and three strikeouts in the win. Josh Sborz and Caleb Ferguson closed out the final 1.2 innings, holding Round Rock without a run or hit, as Ferguson picked up his first save with OKC. The lone run of the game scored in the third inning. Gavin Lux tripled to right field with one out and scored when Zach Reks grounded a two-out single into right field for a 1-0 OKC lead. Express starting pitcher Ryan Hartman (5-4) was charged with the loss...The Express took the first lead in Game 2. Josh Rojas led off with a walk and later scored on a passed ball. In the bottom of the inning, DJ Peters belted a two-run homer over the LED board in left field to put the Dodgers on top, 2-1. Derek Fisher hit a double with one out in the third inning for the Express and later scored on a throwing error. The Dodgers regained the lead in the fourth inning. Peters and Shane Peterson led off with back-to-back singles and Jake Peter hit a RBI double to the tall wall in right field to push OKC in front, 3-2. Drew Jackson followed with a sacrifice fly to extend the lead. Round Rock crept closer on the scoreboard in the sixth inning with a RBI single by Kyle Tucker to cut OKC's lead to 4-3. Reliever Justin Grimm then entered the game and retired all five batters he faced over the final 2.0 innings for his first save of the season. Dodgers starting pitcher J.D. Martin (2-0) picked up the win, while Round Rock starting pitcher Carson LaRue (0-1) was charged with the loss.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Rob Zastryzny (2-3) makes his 13th start of the season and second against the Express...The lefty is returning after a stint on the Injured List that began June 28...He most recently pitched June 27 against New Orleans in OKC, allowing four runs and career-high 12 hits. He did not issue a walk for a fifth time this season and recorded four strikeouts in the no decision...Zastryzny enters tonight as the team leader in innings (68.1) and strikeouts (73)...The Dodgers have won six of his last eight starts and eight of his last 10 appearances...Zastryzny has racked up a team-leading 73 K's this season, reaching at least nine strikeouts twice. On May 4 in New Orleans, he tied his career high with 10 K's...Zastryzny spent the first six seasons of his career in the Chicago Cubs organization and was selected by the Cubs in the second round of the 2013 MLB Draft from the University of Missouri...He played the majority of 2018 with Iowa (33 games) and made six appearances with Chicago...Zastryzny last started against Round Rock May 14, allowing six runs and nine hits with no walks and six K's over 5.0 innings (ND).

Against the Express: 2019: 4-6 2018: 10-6 All-time: 128-104 At OKC: 62-55

The Dodgers and Express are meeting for their third series of 2019...The Express won the first six meetings of the season, but now the Dodgers have won four straight. The six-game win streak earlier by the Express was just the second time since the teams started playing in 2005 the Express won six straight and the first time since 2006...In the first series in OKC, Round Rock swept a weather-shortened three-game set May 1-2 for the Express' first sweep of OKC since 2011...The Dodgers held the Express to three runs and nine hits over the last two games after the Express batted .301 and scored 56 runs over the first eight games while hitting 13 homers and collecting 35 extra-base hits. However, the main source of offense earlier this year was Yordan Alvarez, who is currently with the Houston Astros. Alvarez batted .609 (14-for-23) with eight runs and 10 RBI in six games against OKC...Entering this season OKC had won four straight season series against Round Rock.

Movin' On Up: Since the trio of Jon Kemmer, Gavin Lux and DJ Peters all joined the Dodgers June 27, the OKC offense has found another gear. Over the last 10 games, the team is batting .309 (104x337) with 72 runs and has reached at least 10 runs in a game four times. The team has collected 104 total hits - including 53 for extra bases and 17 home runs - and drawn 51 walks during the span, resulting in a .408 OBP.

To a De-Lux Apartment in the Sky: Gavin Lux tripled and scored a run in Game 1 yesterday, as he has hit safely in each of his first seven Triple-A games. So far with the OKC Dodgers, Lux is 15-for-30 with seven extra-base hits, four RBI and 12 runs scored. The 21-year-old already has two four-hit games with OKC...Lux leads all Dodgers minor leaguers with 96 hits and a .332 batting average...However, Lux will not be playing with OKC today and tomorrow since he will be participating in the 2019 SiriusXM MLB All-Star Futures Game in Cleveland.

Home Cooking: The Dodgers have won three straight home games for the first time this season. Entering the current series, the Dodgers had not opened a home series 2-0 and last won three straight home games in a three-game sweep of Albuquerque July 24-26, 2018. The team last won four consecutive home games June 14-17, 2018 with two wins each against Salt Lake and Las Vegas...OKC has won four of the last five home games and five of the last seven after totaling just 11 home wins through June 24.

For Pete's Sake: Jake Peter picked up his sixth double in the last six games last night and extended his hitting streak to a season-best nine games. He is 13-for-33 (.393) during the streak with four multi-hit games, 10 extra-base hits, seven RBI and eight runs scored...After slashing .160/.331/.298 through the end of May, Peter is slashing .301/.400/.562 since June 1. He has 22 hits and 13 extra-base hits during that span after collecting 15 hits and six extra-base hits in April and May combined.

I Came in Like a Rek-ing Ball: Zach Reks extended his hitting streak to 13 games in Game 1 Friday before being held without a hit in Game 2. The 13-game streak is a career high and the longest by a Dodger this season. He went 20-for-56 (.357) during the streak...Reks has still hit safely in 25 of his last 27 games, batting .362 (42x116) with 13 multi-hit games, nine homers and 31 RBI...Reks leads all Dodgers minor leaguers with 21 total homers and 63 total RBI between OKC and Double-A Tulsa over 76 games. Between 2017-18, Reks hit just seven homers and tallied 52 RBI over 135 games.

Around the Horn: DJ Peters homered over the LED board in left field in Game 2 for his second home run with the Dodgers and 13th overall of the season. He has now reached base in each of his first 10 Triple-A games and has hit safely in eight of his last nine games, batting .375 (12x32) six extra-base hits and 10 RBI...Team designated hitters have combined to bat .323 with seven homers, 16 extra-base hits and 27 RBI over 34 games against American League affiliates...Kevin Quackenbush enters tonight with scoreless appearances in 14 of his last 15 games, holding opponents to one run and 11 hits with 25 strikeouts over 15.1 IP...The Dodgers pitching staff held the Express to three total runs, with just one earned run, and a combined nine hits over 14 total innings Friday after allowing at least five runs in 12 of their previous 14 games.

