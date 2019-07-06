Oklahoma City Tops Round Rock in Lopsided 7-3 Victory

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma - The Round Rock Express (51-38) fell to the Oklahoma City Dodgers (37-50) for the fourth straight game, this time by a score of 7-3 on Saturday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The E-Train's fourth consecutive road loss marks the longest streak of its kind this season.

Round Rock opened scoring early using a two-out error to spark the team's offense. In the second inning, DH Chas McCormick jumped aboard thanks to a throwing error by Dodgers SS Drew Jackson. 3B Nick Tanielu then pushed McCormick from first to third with a base hit before SS Alex De Goti doubled the runner home.

Oklahoma City pushed back with a two-run frame in the home half to slide ahead of Round Rock. DH Jon Kemmer reached base after being hit by a pitch and Jackson joined him after working a walk. Moments later, 3B Angelo Mora used a double to plate the pair and give the Dodgers a one-run lead.

Oklahoma City continued in the bottom of the fourth. Jackson drew a leadoff walk to begin the inning and 2B Jake Peter followed with a single. Mora then notched another RBI, this time a single, to widen the gap to 3-1. The next at-bat, 1B Connor Joe reached first via a walk, loading the bases with no outs. Peter eventually raced home when C Will Smith sent a sacrifice fly into center field and three runs followed immediately on a DJ Peters home run.

The Express offense warmed back up in the ninth inning as Tanielu quickly transformed a Drew Ferguson walk into a run with an RBI double. De Goti then used an RBI single to plate Tanielu. However, C Jamie Ritchie grounded into a double play that capped a 7-3 defeat.

The E-Train hopes to avoid their first series sweep of the season in Sunday afternoon's first-half finale. Round Rock RHP Brandon Bielak (2-3, 6.16) gets the nod on the hill opposite Oklahoma City RHP Dennis Santana (2-6, 6.41). First pitch at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in downtown Oklahoma City is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

