Decker's Fireworks Lead Aces to Victory

Reno, Nevada - It was Fireworks Friday at Greater Nevada Field, but Cody Decker provided Reno with easily the best show of the night. Down 9-8 in the bottom of the ninth, with a runner on first base, the slugger launched a 2-run walk-off blast into the night to give the Aces a 10-9 victory over Sacramento. How did we get there? Down 7-6 in the seventh, Decker tied the game on an RBI-single to score Wyatt Mathisen. Fast forward to the eighth when Andy Young hit his second double of the game to score Carlos Asuaje and give the home team an 8-7 lead heading to the final frame. However, Sacramento rallied with two runs to take the lead in the top of the ninth but it obviously wasn't enough.

Taylor Widener started the game for Reno and earned a no-decision tossing 5.1 innings allowing four runs on six hits to go with six strikeouts. Andy Young led the way offensively for the team going 3-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs on the night. Yasmany Tomas gave the people a preview of what to expect in the Triple-A Home Run Derby this upcoming Monday by hitting a 472-foot home run (according to Trackman) over the batter's eye in centerfield. Join the Aces for Margaritaville tomorrow night with Matt Koch taking the ball and first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m. PT.

Top Performers - Reno

Cody Decker (2-for-5, HR, 3 RBI)

Yasmany Tomas (2-for-4, HR, 2 R)

Andy Young (3-for-4, 2 2B, 4 RBIs)

Top Performers - Sacramento

Zach Green (3-for-4, 2 HR)

Dereck Rodriguez (4.0 IP, 4 K, 3 ER)

Mike Gerber (2-for-5, 3 RBIs)

Notes & Information

Strikeouts: With six strikeouts tonight, Taylor Widener broke the Aces franchise record for most strikeouts before the All-Star break. Anthony Banda set the franchise-high mark in 2017 with 93 in 13 starts. Widener passed Tyler Skaggs (87) for second-most with his first strikeout tonight. Banda was traded to Tampa Bay in a trade that sent Brandon Drury to the New York Yankees and brought Steven Souza Jr. to Arizona.

MVP Mood: The Pacific Coast League's 2017 Most Valuable Player and former Aces infielder Christian Walker has found success in the Major Leagues since being called up by the D-backs. Tonight, Walker did something for the first time in the Show - hit two home runs in the same game. Walker accomplished this feat three times during his MVP season (April 12, 2017 | May 18, 2017 | August 6, 2017). He's hit four homers in his last seven starts.

If you're not first you're last: Abraham Almonte and Juniel Querecuto have shared the Aces leadoff role dating back to June 29. In every game (seven consecutive) Almonte and Querecuto have swung at the first pitch of the game. Combined, they are 2-for-4 with a homer, a single and three foul balls.

And He Can Hit: Braden Shipley pinch hit in the bottom of the seventh inning tonight. It was the second time he has worked in that capacity this season and third time in his professional career. He's now 1-for-1 with two walks. Tonight: 1-for-1, Single | June 18, 2019, Walk | July 4, 2015, Walk.

