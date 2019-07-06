Game Notes vs. Sacramento

After an epic walk-off win last night courtesy of a two-run Cody Decker blast to left, the Aces will look for three straight wins with righty Matt Koch on the mound. Koch enters the contest with a 1-5 record and 9.64 ERA this season. The last time Koch faced the River Cats was on August 15, 2017 when he earned a no-decision but tossed a quality start in the process. He went 6.0 innings allowing three runs on eight hits to go with five strikeouts. The River Cats will counter with lefty Conner Menez. The Master's College alum enters the game with a 0-0 record with a 5.32 ERA over five appearances and four starts for Sacramento. Prior to his Triple-A promotion this season, he was stellar in Double-A Richmond going 3-3 with a 2.72 ERA over 59.2 innings pitched.

Promotions:

Margaritaville Night

Let us take you away to the biggest party of the year...Food! Drinks! Music! And more! | Presented by Washoe County Human Services and Reno News & Review

Kids Run the Bases

All kids in attendance are invited to stay after the game to run the bases and high-five Archie at home plate! | Presented by My Kid's Smile & KTVN 2 News

Notes:

Something about July 5th: Cody Decker provided the Aces with a walk-off home run last in the ninth to give Reno the 10-9 win. It was the fifth time this season the club walked-off at Greater Nevada Field and the third walk-off home run of the year. The last walk-off home run was on June 4th against Nashville when Matt Szczur hit the fourth dinger of the ninth inning to give the club a 12-11 victory. The first walk-off homer of the season for the Aces came on April 27th against Fresno when Andrew Aplin hit a Grand Slam to complete an eight-run ninth inning comeback to win 14-13. On June 5, 2018, Reno also beat Sacramento 10-9 at GNF by way of the walk-off. Yasmany Tomas hit a walk-off sacrifice fly in the final frame to score pinch-runner Kevin Medrano to send the fans home happy.

Close Games: Seven of the last eight games played by the Aces dating back to June 28th have been decided by one run. The outlier came on June 29th when the squad beat Las Vegas 20-9. The last sixth Aces games have been one run ballgames, something that has never happened before. The most one-run games Reno has played in a row prior to this stretch was four happening three times in the franchise history. Last time it happened was on May 6-9, 2017 vs. Sacramento. The club went 2-2 in that stretch. In 2019, the Aces are 14-11 in one-run games.

Strikeouts: With six strikeouts in last night's ballgame, Taylor Widener broke the Aces franchise record for most strikeouts before the All-Star break with 93. Anthony Banda set the franchise-high mark in 2017 with 92 in 13 starts. Widener also passed Tyler Skaggs (87) for second-most with his first strikeout yesterday. Banda was traded to Tampa Bay in a trade that sent Brandon Drury to the New York Yankees and brought Steven Souza Jr. to Arizona.

