Redbirds Drop First Game this Week to Nashville

MEMPHIS, Tennessee - The Memphis Redbirds fell to the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A affiliate, Milwaukee Brewers), 5-3, on a comfortable Friday night for baseball at AutoZone Park. It was the first win of the week for Nashville. Memphis had won the first three games in the weeklong, six-game series.

Johan Oviedo started for Memphis (44-50) and battled his way through five innings, allowing five runs (all earned) on six hits with four walks and five strikeouts. Four of the five runs he gave up came in his first two innings of work.

On the other side, Josh Lindblom turned in one heck of a start for Nashville (50-44), striking out 12 batters in 6.2 innings while allowing five hits and walking just one batter. The 34-year-old right-hander entered the evening with a sparkling ERA of 2.12 at the Triple-A level this season.

The Redbirds did get to Lindblom a couple of times, scoring twice in the first and one more time in the fourth. Conner Capel, fresh off a 3-for-3 night at the plate on Thursday, continued his hot streak on Friday night. The native Texan had two more doubles, including a two-run double in the first inning. He scored the run in the fourth when Evan Mendoza brought him home via a sacrifice fly.

As the game wore on, the pitching for the Sounds ruled the evening. Chad Sobotka, Justin Topa and Luke Barker all held the 'Birds off the scoreboard in relief outings. Memphis did not have a hit after the fourth inning.

