Mud Hens Announce 2022 Season Schedule

Get ready for the 20th season of Mud Hens baseball at Fifth Third Field! Opening Day is slated for Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Mark your calendar now for Toledo's biggest annual celebration, as the home opener has been a standing room only sellout crowd every year.

Thirty-six of the 72 games will be played on weekend dates (Friday: 12, Saturday: 12, Sunday: 12). The Mud Hens celebrate Mother's Day (May 8), Memorial Day Weekend (May 27-29), and Independence Day Weekend (July 1-3) at home.

The team plays at home against rival Columbus (Cleveland Indians affiliate) six times (July 22-24 and September 19-21), against Iowa (Chicago Cubs affiliate) six times (June 7-12) and against Louisville (Cincinnati Reds affiliate) 12 times (June 28-July 3 and August 23-28). The 2022 regular season is slated to finish on Wednesday, September 21.

The Mud Hens have averaged more than 500,000 fans annually since the downtown ballpark opened in 2002, selling out 507 times in the history of Fifth Third Field. Next season will mark the first full regular season played in Toledo since 2019 and interest in the team has never been greater. Become a Flock Member to guarantee the best seats to the biggest games of the year by going HERE.

Toledo has averaged more than 150,000 group tickets annually and routinely sells out of group party space for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday games prior to Opening Day. All group party spaces will go on sale Friday, September 17. Don't wait to select your party date for 2022! Go HERE to book your group outing for 2022.

Guarantee the best seats and the best games with a season ticket or partial plan. Commit to a 2022 season ticket plan with a $100 deposit and receive free games in 2021! Put your deposit down HERE.

The 2021 Mud Hens season continues with 22 more home games featuring three of the biggest prospects in all of baseball: Spencer Torkelson (#2 overall prospect), Riley Greene (#13 overall prospect), and Ryan Kreidler (#19 Tigers prospect), as the Mud Hens battle for first place down the stretch.

