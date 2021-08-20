Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: August 20, 2021

Friday, August 20th 7:10 p.m. CT Memphis Redbirds (44-49) vs Nashville Sounds (50-43) Game 4 of 6

AutoZone Park / Memphis, TN Game #94 of 130 Home Game #46 of 65

RHP Johan Oviedo (1-3, 6.59 ERA) vs. RHP Josh Lindblom (3-1, 2.12 ERA)

Last Time Out: The Memphis Redbirds took home a rollercoaster 12-11, 10-inning win over the Nashville Sounds last night. It was the 'Birds third straight win to open the series. After Nashville took an early 2-0 lead, Nolan Gorman homered in the third to tie the game. The Sounds went ahead 3-2 in the fourth, before Memphis answered with two runs in the fifth. The Sounds appeared to take control of the game beginning in the sixth inning, eventually going ahead 10-5. The 'Birds began the comeback in the eighth inning, scoring three times, then twice in the ninth to tie the score. In extra innings, Nashville scored a run in the 10th, but with one out in the bottom of the inning, relief pitcher Brandon Dickson won the game with a two-run single.

Memphis Starter: Johan Oviedo will make his seventh start of the season for the Redbirds this evening. Oviedo has struggled in his last two starts, allowing nine earned runs in 9.2 innings of work. The 23-year-old has made 14 appearances in the major leagues with St. Louis this season and gone 0-5 with a 4.91 ERA. After making two starts with Memphis in May, Oviedo was with the Cardinals from May 14 until July 14. Four out of his last six appearances have come with the Redbirds. A native of Havana, Cuba, Oviedo signed with the Cardinals as an international free agent in 2016.

Nashville Starter: Josh Lindblom gets the ball for the Sounds this evening. It will be his 14th start and 16th appearance of the season for Nashville. Lindblom struggled in his last start against Louisville, allowing five runs in six innings. Prior to that, he had not allowed more that two earned runs in any appearance with the Sounds this season. Lindblom has made eight relief appearances in the major leagues with Milwaukee this season and posted a 9.72 ERA. The 34-year-old signed with the Brewers in December of 2019 after pitching in the KBO from 2017-2020. He also pitched in the KBO from 2015-2017 with a short stint in the Pirates' organization in between.

Coming Back: The Memphis Redbirds have posted their two largest comebacks of the season over the last two nights. The 'Birds came back from 5-1 down to win 7-6 in 10 innings on Wednesday night before overcoming a 10-5 deficit to win 12-11 in 10 innings on Thursday. Memphis won on a throwing error on Wednesday and on a walk-off two-run single from Brandon Dickson last night.

Four's a Charm: Nolan Gorman had four hits and four RBI in the win over Nashville last night. It was the second straight Thursday game where Gorman has had four hits, equaling his season high. Gorman's nine total bases last night were the second most for him in a game this season, only trailing his 12 total bases on June 12 while playing with Double-A Springfield.

Pitchers Who Rake: Zack Thompson and Brandon Dickson each had huge hits for the 'Birds last night. Thompson doubled in the fifth inning and later scored as part of a two-run frame. Dickson was the hero of the night, winning the game with a two-run single in the 10th inning.

Home Sweet Home: After spending the past two weeks on the road, the Memphis Redbirds return home to AutoZone Park for a 12-game homestand from August 17-29. The Redbirds host the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A affiliate, Milwaukee Brewers) from the 17th through the 22nd, followed by a visit from the Columbus Clippers (Triple-A affiliate, Cleveland Indians) from the 24th - 29th. Memphis is 24-20 at AutoZone Park so far this season.

