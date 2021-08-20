August 20 Game Notes: Iowa at St. Paul

August 20, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Iowa Cubs News Release







TONIGHT'S GAME: Iowa will try to bounce back in game four tonight after a 9-4 loss to the Saints last night. The I-Cubs will send righty Joe Biagini to the mound to try and get back on the winning track. The righty is 2-6 with a 5.55 ERA on the year with Iowa, including 1-1 with a 4.17 ERA in five games against St. Paul. Joe Ryan will toe the rubber for St. Paul, making his first start for the Minnesota Twins organization. The righty was 4-3 with a 3.63 ERA in 12 games (11 starts) with the Triple-A Durham Bulls.

STREAKING: Ian Miller went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs batted in last night, making it five straight games with a hit. He was the only player for Iowa to record a multi-hit effort in last night's game. On the series, Miller is now hitting .462 (6-for-13) with two runs scored, a double, a home run, five runs batted in as well as one walk and one strikeout. He and teammate Alfonso Rivas have been on a tear lately, with Rivas currently riding a six-game hitting streak. Over the six-game stretch, he has recorded three multi-hit efforts and is hitting .346 (9-for-26) with three doubles and two runs batted in. Miller has the longest streak of the year for Iowa at nine games, while Rivas came one game short of that with an eight-game streak this season spanning from July 18 to July 27.

GET IT BACK: In his first start with Iowa since being optioned on August 15, Greg Deichmann struggled from the leadoff spot. He went 0-for-5 with four strikeouts last night, lowering his batting average on the year with the I-Cubs to .222. On Wednesday night, Deichmann came through with two huge at-bats, tying the game in the ninth inning with a pinch-hit solo home run. He came up again in the tenth inning and knocked an RBI single to take the lead, the eventual game-winning run.

12 GAMES UNDER: After last night's loss, Iowa fell to 40-52 on the season, 12 games under the .500 mark. It marked the 11th time this season that they have been 12 games under .500, the furthest they have been below the even mark this year. They have not gotten any further than 12 games under a .500 record all season, and need to get the win tonight to keep that streak alive.

CLEAN IT UP: Iowa made three errors last night, leading to their 9-4 loss. Coming into last night's game, the I-Cubs had a four-game streak in which they made no errors. It was one game short of their longest streak of the season, when they had a streak of five errorless games from May 9-May 14. It was the sixth time this season they made three errors, their first in over a month, with their last three-error game coming on July 16 at Toledo.

GET NUMBER TWO: Joe Biagini is set to make his sixth appearance against St. Paul tonight, looking for his second win against the Saints and third of the season. He allowed a season-high nine hits last time out against Omaha, giving up six runs. The righty has given up eight earned runs on 13 hits to the Saints in his previous five games, but has not given up a single home run. Biagini has allowed seven long balls this year, but not one to the Saints. His last time out against St. Paul was July 8, when he went 2.1 innings, allowing four earned runs on three hits and three walks.

AGAINST ST. PAUL: The I-Cubs are 10-17 overall this season against St. Paul, but have played the Saints much better on the road than they have at home. Iowa is 3-9 at Principal Park and after losing last night, are just one game under .500 against the Saints at CHS Field, with a 7-8 record. The Saints have outscored the I-Cubs by 14 runs this season, 134 runs to 120 runs, but Iowa leads the scoring by 13 when the two teams play at CHS Field, 76-63.

SLOW HIM DOWN: With a 2-for-4 game night last night, Tomás Telis extended his hitting streak against the I-Cubs to 10 games. His streak started on May 29, and he is now hitting .300 (24-for-80) with 13 runs scored against Iowa. He has a double, five home runs and 15 runs batted in with six walks and 16 strikeouts. In 20 games against the I-Cubs he has a .345 on-base percentage and is slugging .500. His 10-game streak is the longest streak of any opponent against the I-Cubs this season.

SHORT HOPS: Alfonso Rivas made his first start in right field last night for Iowa, he has made 36 starts at first base, seven in left field and three at designated hitter... Erich Uelmen made his Iowa Cubs debut last night, allowing three earned runs on three hits while striking out two batters over 2.0 innings of work.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from August 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.