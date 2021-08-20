I-Cubs Beat Themselves in Game Four

August 20, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Iowa Cubs News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - The Iowa Cubs (40-52) walked six batters in the first inning, losing 7-4 to the St. Paul Saints (51-41), Friday at CHS Field.

St. Paul got on the board with six runs in the first inning, using just two hits to score all six of their runs. Dillon Maples and Blake Whitney combined to walk six batters in the first inning, putting the I-Cubs in a big hole to start the game.

On the other side, Joe Ryan struck out nine I-Cubs batters over four innings in his first start with the Saints since being traded to them on July 22. Ryan allowed just one run on a solo home run from Nick Martini in the fourth inning.

Jimmy Kerrigan brought St. Paul's lead back to six with an RBI single in the seventh inning. The game stayed at 7-1 until the ninth, when Levi Jordan hit a three-run blast to bring Iowa within striking distance.

Nick Vincent recorded the final out, however, finalizing a 7-4 win for the Saints, giving them a 3-1 lead in the series.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- In his first career start, Dillon Maples recorded just one out, allowing three earned runs on three walks. It was Maples first loss of the season with Iowa after winning back-to-back games.

- Six of the nine batters in Iowa's lineup had multiple strikeouts tonight, striking out 15 total times as a team.

- Ethan Roberts was the only Iowa pitcher to not allow a run tonight, throwing two perfect frames while striking out one batter.

Iowa and St. Paul are set to meet for game five of the six-game series on Saturday at CHS Field, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 pm. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from August 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.