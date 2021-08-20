Bulls Silence 'Shrimp 3-0 in Rain-Shortened Victory
August 20, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Durham Bulls News Release
DURHAM - Four Bulls pitchers combined for a four-hit shutout, including four scoreless frames from Tobias Myers, as Durham defeat the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp in a seven-inning rained-shortened 3-0 victory on Friday evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
Myers (4.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, BB, K) tossed the first four innings before a one hour and 27 minute rain delay force both him and Jumbo Shrimp southpaw Shawn Morimando (4.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 5 K) to exit once the game resumed. Rays right-hander Ryan Thompson (1.0 IP, 2 BB, 2 K) would follow Myers with a scoreless frame, following by one shutout inning apiece from David Robertson (1.0 IP, H, 3 K) and Kenny Ronseberg (1.0 IP, BB, 2 K). Thompson earned the victory, while Morimando (4.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 5 K) suffered the defeat.
After the Bulls got their first tally in the second, that lead would expand to two courtesy of 1B Dalton Kelly's line drive single to center in the next frame. LF Vidal Brujan would then score from third when Kelly force a rundown between first and second base, with Brujan beating the resulting throw home to make it 3-0. Rain would then force the game to be called prior to the start of the bottom of the seventh.
The two clubs are scheduled to face off again on Saturday evening, with first pitch set for 6:35pm. RHP Shane Baz (1-0, 2.08) is anticipated to get the nod for the Bulls, while the Jumbo Shrimp's starter has not yet been announced. Tickets for that game, as well as all remaining Bulls home games are available and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com.
