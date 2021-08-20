Bats to Host Military Appreciation Day this Sunday, August 22

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville Bats are treating all current and former military members, as well as their families, to free admission for Military Appreciation Day (Presented by Karl Truman Law Office) when the Bats host the Gwinnett Stripers this Sunday, Aug. 22 at 1 p.m. The contest will feature a skydiver delivering the American Flag, special pregame ceremony honoring both Gold Star Families and the last living Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, Woody Williams, and a "Hometown Hero" presentation for the undefeated Little League baseball team, the Fort Knox Reds.

FORT KNOX REDS LITTLE LEAGUE TEAM - HOMETOWN HEROES

The Fort Knox Reds, a team of Little League players ages 6-8, all from military families, went undefeated and won the Tri-County Championship this season. The team is based out of Fort Knox, Kentucky and usually features a rotating roster of players based on when and where the players' parents are currently deployed in the military.

This year, after a season without baseball in 2020, the team went 11-0 during the regular season, hit a walkoff grand slam in the semi-finals to reach the championship and won the championship, 16-4, to complete their undefeated season.

The Bats will honor the Fort Knox Reds as "Hometown Heroes" and recognize the players mid-game during Military Appreciation Day.

TEAM FASTRAX SKYDIVER - AMERICAN FLAG DELIVERY

A member of Team Fastrax will sky dive into Louisville Slugger Field to deliver the American flag. The skydive team consists of many Armed Forces veterans and is approved to jump into highly-restricted airspace. They are the only civilian parachute demonstration team to have performed over Ground Zero on Sept. 11 in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., Independence Hall in Philadelphia and over the Arizona Memorial in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

PREGAME CEREMONIES - GOLD STAR FAMILIES, WOODY WILLIAMS

The Bats will host a special pregame ceremony honoring Gold Star Families and Woody Williams, the last living Medal of Honor Recipient from World War II. The ceremony will feature the Gold Star Family Monument, which is a giant stand-up display with information and tributes to Gold Star Families.

Williams will also receive recognition pregame Sunday. Williams, along with receiving the Medal of Honor, has helped create the Woody Williams Foundation, a charitable 501c(3) nonprofit organization that conducts outreach to Gold Star Families across the country.

Gates open Sunday at 12 p.m. and first pitch between the Bats and Stripers is set for 1 p.m.

