RED CARD for Choke Hold! Orlando City PK + Wild Goal-Line Clearance: Instant Replay
Published on May 5, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC YouTube Video
Andrew Wiebe breaks down the biggest and most controversial calls from around MLS in this week's episode of Instant Replay.
Check out the Atlanta United FC Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from May 5, 2026
- Haiti to Face Peru in Historic First International Friendly at Nu Stadium on June 5 in Preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup - Inter Miami CF
- Chicago Fire Foundation Releases Tickets for 2026 White Party, Presented by Magellan Corporation - Chicago Fire FC
- STAHLS' Announces Licensing Agreement with Major League Soccer to Provide Jersey Customization Solutions - MLS
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Atlanta United FC Stories
- Atlanta United Defeats CF Montréal, 3-1
- Atlanta United to Face Orlando City SC in 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals
- Atlanta United Defeats Charlotte FC 2-0 to Advance to U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals
- Atlanta United Defeats Toronto FC 2-1
- Atlanta United Falls 2-1 to New England Revolution