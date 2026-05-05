MLS Atlanta United FC

RED CARD for Choke Hold! Orlando City PK + Wild Goal-Line Clearance: Instant Replay

Published on May 5, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC YouTube Video


Andrew Wiebe breaks down the biggest and most controversial calls from around MLS in this week's episode of Instant Replay.

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