Reading with a 4-1 Win on Saturday Night

Portland, Maine - David Parkinson worked six scoreless innings and the Reading Fightin Phils (3-2) beat the Sea Dogs (0-3) 4-1 in front of a sellout crowd on Saturday night at Hadlock Field.

Parkinson (W, 6-4) allowed just three hits while walking two and fanning four.

Reading jumped out to a 1-0 lead just three batters into the ballgame. After a double by Alec Bohm, Mickey Moniak tripled off of Denyi Reyes to score Bohm.

The Fightins scored two more runs off of Reyes in the third on an RBI single by Grenny Cumana and a double by Arquimedes Gamboa to extend the lead to 3-0.

Reyes (L, 2-9) worked out of several jams and went six innings while allowing four runs on nine hits, he walked four and struck out six.

Moniak hit a sac fly in the sixth to make it a 4-0 Reading lead.

Portland scored its lone run on a solo homer by Joey Curletta off of Connor Brogdon to lead off the bottom of the seventh.

Brogdon went two innings in relief and allowed just the one run on two hits while striking out five and walking one. Addison Russ (S, 10) closed out the game with a perfect ninth and fanned two.

Eduard Bazardo made his Double-A debut pitching in relief of Reyes and went two scoreless while allowing just one hit. He walked one and fanned two.

The Portland Sea Dogs and Reading Fightin Phils wrap-up their three-game series on Sunday afternoon with a 1:00 PM start at Hadlock Field. RHP Kutter Crawford makes his Double-A debut for Portland. LHP Damon Jones makes his second start for Reading. Radio coverage on the WPEI U.S. Cellular Sea Dogs Radio Network begins at 12:45 PM. The game is available on the tune-in app and MiLB.TV.

