Sanchez Doubles Twice in 5-2 Loss

The Senators (42-32, 0-3) lost 5-2 to the Bowie Baysox (34-38, 4-0) and with the loss, have dropped four straight games. The Baysox plated three unearned runs in the fifth inning, breaking a scoreless tie, then tacked on runs in the sixth and seventh innings. The Senators scored their two runs on a two-run double in the eighth by Adrian Sanchez.

Turning Point

The Senators trailed 5-0 into the bottom of the eighth inning. Tyler Goeddel walked, Luis Garcia doubled putting runners at second and third with no outs. Adrian Sanchez doubled, driving in both runs, trimming the Baysox lead to 5-2. But the next three Senators were retired, and Sanchez was left stranded at third base.

On Capitol Hill

- Jackson Tetreault started and was the tough luck loser. He pitched five innings and allowed three unearned runs in the fifth inning. He stranded runners in scoring position in each of the second and third innings.

- Jacob Condra-Bogan pitched two innings in relief of Tetreault and allowed two runs on three hits.

- Joan Baez, Jonny Venters and Aaron Barrett combined to pitch the final two innings and didn't allow a run.

With the Gavel

- Adrian Sanchez was the only Senator with two hits, both doubles, he also drove in two runs.

- It was the third game this week the Senators have had only four hits.

- Harrisburg went 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

Filibusters

Ryan Zimmerman went 0-or-3 in his second rehab start with the Senators.

Harrisburg is 1-4 during a stretch of 27 consecutive games against Western Division opponents.

On Deck

The final game of the Senators three-game series with Bowie is Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Harrisburg 96.5FM 95.3FM and 1400AM beginning at 12:50 p.m.

