Erie SeaWolves at Akron RubberDucks - Game Notes
June 22, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release
ERIE SEAWOLVES (2-0, 2ND WEST, 0.5 GB 2nd Half) VS. AKRON RUBBERDUCKS (2-2, 4TH WEST, 1.5 GB 2nd Half)
RHP BEAU BURROWS (0-0, 0.00 ERA) VS. LHP ZACH DRAPER (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
SATURDAY, JUNE 22 * 7:05 PM EDT * BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV
CANAL PARK * GAME #68 * ROAD GAME #31 * NIGHT GAME #47
Tonight, the Erie SeaWolves try to remain perfect in the second half after an 11-3 victory against Akron in the series opener at Canal Park. Frank Schwindel notched five RBI, one shy of his career-high, and five different SeaWolves logged multi-hit games. Erie's Beau Burrows makes his second start since returning from the IL on May 2 from shoulder inflammation. In his first outing with Class-A (Adv) Lakeland, the right-hander pitched four scoreless and allowed one hit while striking out five. Burrows was an Eastern League All-Star with the 'Wolves last season and finished the season with a 10-9 record and 4.10 ERA across 26 Double-A starts. The Weatherford, TX native was Detroit's first-round selection (No. 22 overall) in 2015. Zach Draper goes for Akron and is making his Double-A debut after being promoted from Class-A Lake County on June 21. In 16 appearances (three starts) in 2019, the left-hander has recorded a 4-1 record and 2.33 ERA in 46.1 combined innings between Lake County and Class-A (Adv) Lynchburg. The 24-year old was a 30th round selection by the Cleveland Indians in 2017 out of the College of Idaho.
Sun., June 23 at Akron 2:05 p.m. RHP Spenser Watkins (2-0, 3.45 ERA) vs. LHP Sam Hentges (1-8, 4.84 ERA)
Mon., June 24 at Binghamton 5:35 p.m. G1 RHP Alex Faedo (4-4, 3.41) / G2 RHP Logan Shore (2-6, 4.77) vs. TBD
Tue., June 25 at Binghamton 6:35 p.m. RHP Tim Adelman (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. TBD
Wed., June 26 at Binghamton 5:35 p.m G1 RHP Athony Castro (2-1, 4.56 ERA) / G2T BD vs. TBD
- INF Isaac Paredes is the No. 4 overall prospect, OF Derek Hill is No. 23 and OF Jose Azocar is No. 29
- INF Sergio Alcantara is a 40-man member and the No. 14 overall prospect
- The starting rotation now boasts five Top-30 Tigers talents: RHP Casey Mize is ranked the No. 1 prospect, RHP Matt Manning is No. 2, RHP Alex Faedo sits at No. 9, RHP Logan Shore is No. 15 and RHP Anthony Castro is No. 21
- The bullpen features No. 24 overall prospect Zac Houston
- Erie is now 5-2 vs. Akron in 2019 and has outscored the RubberDucks by a +15 run differential (42-27)
- Frank Schwindel drove in five last night for the second time in his career and one shy of his career-high (6, May 28, 2016)
- Anthony Castro struck out 11 hitters on Wednesday, the 16th time this season an Erie starter has punched out 8+
- Today is the eighth of 19 meetings in 2019 between Erie and Akron (13 at UPMC Park - May 5-7, May 31 - June 2, July 15- 18, August 16-18... Six at Canal Park - June 21-23 & August 30 - September 2)
- The SeaWolves +32 run differential is first in the EL and the RubberDucks +9 ranks sixth
- Erie is second in the Eastern League with a .245 batting average while Akron is third at .241
- The RubberDucks lead the league with 312 runs scored and Erie has scored 276 runs which is sixth
- Erie has struck out 540 times (fewest in the EL) while Akron has gone down on strikes 560 times (third-fewest)
- The SeaWolves team ERA is third-best (3.36) while the RubberDucks staff owns the fifth-best team ERA (3.52)
- Erie relievers have a 3.69 ERA (9th in the EL) and Akron has a 3.12 (5th)
- Erie pitching has held opponents to a league-low .227 batting average against
- Erie boasts the league's fourth-best defense (.981 fielding percentage) while Akron's defense is sixth (.980)
- The RubberDucks have allowed the fourth-most stolen bases (55) in the league
- The SeaWolves went 8-12 vs. the RubberDucks in 2018 and 5-5 at Canal Park
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from June 22, 2019
- Erie SeaWolves at Akron RubberDucks - Game Notes - Erie SeaWolves
- Flying Squirrels to Welcome Four Millionth Fan Next Week - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Hartford Yard Goats Welcomed One Millionth Fan Tonight - Hartford Yard Goats
- Harrisburg Senators Game Information & Starting Lineup - Harrisburg Senators
- Sea Dogs Game Notes June 22nd vs. Reading - Portland Sea Dogs
- Rumble Ponies Game Notes: Game #67 Rumble Ponies (2-1) vs. Richmond Flying Squirrels (2-1) - 6:35 PM - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Thunder HOPE Week Set for June 24-29 at ARM & HAMMER Park - Trenton Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.