Harrisburg Senators Game Information & Starting Lineup

June 22, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Harrisburg Senators News Release





Harrisburg Senators (42-30, 0-2) vs. Bowie Baysox (33-38, 3-0)

RH Jackson Tetreault (2-2, 4.50) vs. RH Dean Kremer (6-4, 4.76)

Game 73 - Game 3 - 2nd Half - Saturday, June 22 @ 6:00 p.m. - FNB Field

Senators starting lineup:

Luis Garcia, SS

Adrian Sanchez, 2B

Ryan Zimmerman, 1B

Tres Barrera, C

Austin Davidson, DH

Ian Sagdal, 3B

Chuck Taylor, LF

Rhett Wiseman, RF

Tyler Goeddel, CF

Jackson Tetreault, SP

LAST GAME

The Senators offense was silent again in a 6-2 loss to the Bowie Baysox Friday night at FNB Field. Bowie scored two in the second, one in the fifth to take a 3-0 lead. Harrisburg scored a run in the sixth trimming the deficit to 3-1. The Baysox put the game on ice with two in the seventh and one in the eighth. The Senators scored a run in the ninth and loaded the bases with two outs, but a pop out ended the game.

CAPITAL BEAT

Tonight is game two of a three-game series between the Senators and Bowie Baysox. Harrisburg owns a 6-3 advantage however eight games were played in the first two weeks of the season. This is the final series at FNB Field between the teams. The teams play seven games at Bowie in the first two weeks of July.

The Baysox are 14-3 in their past 17 games while the Senators are 14-20 since May 16.

The Sens are in a stretch of games that sees the Sens playing 28 of 35 games against A.L. opponents.

Even though it's June, this is the second to last two team homestand this season. The Senators host Hartford and Richmond at the end of July into early August. They still have three two city road trips.

The Sens are in a long ball drought. They've hit an HR in just 10 of their past 26 game. They're 8-2 in those games. They haven't homered in their past five games.

TODAY'S STARTERS

Senators - RH Jackson Tetreault. He's making his ninth start for the Senators after being promoted from Potomac. The #25 prospect in the Nationals organization according to MLB.com is making his first start against Bowie. For more on Sanchez, please see his starting pitcher page on page 2.

Bowie - RH Dean Kremer. The 23-year-old makes his sixth start for Bowie this season. He began the season assigned to Aberdeen before being assigned to Frederick on 5/9. He made two starts for Frederick and was assigned to Bowie 5/21. He's considered the #9 ranked prospect in the Orioles organization according to MLB.com.

BOWIE

They're 33-38 overall and 3-0 in the second half and in first place.

They're 9-1 in their past 10 games, which is the best record in the league. Bowie is 17-19 on the road.

Bowie has ten MLB.com Top 30 prospects on their active roster. They have 16 players that have been with the Orioles their entire career, 8 that are AA rookies, and 4 that have MLB experience.

SENATORS ROSTER MAKEUP

The Sens have used 42 players this season. They've averaged using 55 players per season for the past 10 seasons. There are 14 players that have played in the Nats organization their entire career, 10 AA rookies and 5 players with big league experience. Of the 25 active players, 19 were in the Nats organization last year.

FILIBUSTERS

The Sens monthly: June 8-10, .235 9HR 63RS and a 3.04 ERA. May 13-16, .224 17HR 103r and a 4.03 ERA. April 21-4, .250 28HR 110r and a 2.66 ERA.

The Sens have 70 scheduled games in the 2nd half with 45 of them against divisional opponents. The DH will be used in 38 of the 70 games including a stretch of 28 of 36 games to begin the 2nd half.

After playing just 26 games against divisional opponents in the first half, the Senators begin the second half with a stretch of 25 consecutive games against western division teams.

