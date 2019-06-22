Goats Power Surge Throws Curve for a Loop

HARTFORD - Using home runs by Brian Serven, Brett Boswell and Alan Trejo, the Hartford Yard Goats rallied to beat the Altoona Curve, 7-3, Saturday night before a capacity crowd of 6,850 at Dunkin' Donuts Park. The win assured Hartford, off to a 2-2 start in the second half, of the series victory. It was the second straight night the Yard Goats homered three times. Hartford leads the Eastern League in home runs with 63.

Before the game, Chris Bruff became the one millionth fan to attend a Yard Goats game and was honored after entering the ballpark. He will receive free Dunkin' for an entire year and was given a Yard Goats jersey and cap. The Yard Goats have drawn 1,006,202 fans in two-and-a-half seasons at Dunkin' Donuts Park, including 109 sellouts. Hartford has had 21 sellouts this season in 35 home dates. Hartford has drawn 202,064 in 2019, reaching the 200,000 mark faster than any time in club history.

After falling behind, the Yard Goats took a 3-1 lead in the fourth inning on Boswell's three-run home run into the upper deck in right. All three runs were unearned as Tyler Nevin started the rally with a two-out single, and Mylz Jones preceded the homer by reaching on an error by the first baseman.

Altoona rallied against reliever Mitch Horacek in the seventh, when Mitchell Tolman was hit by a pitch and Chris Sharpe homered to left-center. But the Yard Goats bounced back in the bottom of the seventh against Austin Coley. Serven opened the frame with a home run to left. Carlos Herrera followed with a triple and scored on a Manny Melendez single. Melendez later scored on a sacrifice fly by Colton Welker. Hartford tacked on a run in the eighth with Trejo's 11th home run of the season.

Matt Dennis started for the Yard Goats in his Double-A debut. He pitched four innings, allowing one run on four hits. He walked one and struck out three. Horacek was the winning pitcher for the second straight night. Pedro Vasquez started for Altoona and pitched six innings. He allowed four hits and three runs, all unearned. He walked one and struck out seven.

In addition to homers by Boswell, Serven and Trejo, Herrera had a triple, double and run scored to lead Hartford's eight-hit attack. Jerrick Suiter's double and single and Sharpe's homer paced Altoona's nine-hit night.

The final game of the three-game series and the end of the home stand is Sunday at 1:05 PM. LHP Jack Wynkoop will hurl for Hartford, while LHP Sean Brady draws the starting assignment for Altoona. The game will be broadcast on News Radio 1410 AM, on 100.9 FM, in Spanish on 1120 AM and on the Internet on newsradio1410.iheart.com and on MiLB.com.

Altoona 3-9-1Hartford 7-8-0

WP- Mitch Horacek (2-0)

LP- Austin Coley (0-1)

T- 2:37

A- 6,850

