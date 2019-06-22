Hartford Yard Goats Welcomed One Millionth Fan Tonight

(Hartford, CT ) The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, welcomed its one millionth fan to Dunkin' Donuts Park tonight. Chris Bruff became the one millionth fan when he walked through the gate at 5:42PM with his family prior to the Yard Goats game with the Altoona Curve. He will receive free Dunkin' for an entire year and was given a Yard Goats jersey and cap and will throw out the ceremonial first pitch tonight. The Yard Goats became the quickest Minor League Baseball Club in New England to attract one million fans in just two and a half seasons of playing at Dunkin' Donuts Park in downtown Hartford.

The Yard Goats have entertained a total of 1,006,202 fans, including 109 sellouts in Hartford. This season, the Yard Goats have attracted 202,064 and 21 sellouts in their first 35 home games, reaching the 200,000 mark the fastest in club history. Last year, the Yard Goats led the entire Eastern League in attendance and became the first professional baseball team in Connecticut to attract over 400,000 fans when 408,942 came to Dunkin' Donuts Park. The Yard Goats had club-record 47 sellouts and 28 maximum capacity crowds. Dunkin' Donuts Park was selected by Ballpark Digest as the "Best Double-A Ballpark in America" for the second straight year in 2018, becoming the first minor league ballpark to win the award in consecutive seasons. The Yard Goats had 395,196 fans visit Dunkin' Donuts Park in its inaugural season in 2017.

"We continue to be humbled by the overwhelming support of the Yard Goats and we are so fortunate that so many fans have made us a part of their lives," Yard Goats President Tim Restall said. "Yard Goats fans are simply the best and we thank them for being part of our family."

The Yard Goats wrap up the homestand with a day game tomorrow afternoon (1:05 PM) against the Altoona Curve at Dunkin' Donuts Park. Limited tickets are available by visiting www.yardgoatsbaseball.com or visiting the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Donuts Park. Tickets can also be ordered over the phone by calling 860-246-4628.

